Headmistress, AEO held responsible for student’s electrocution in Lodhran

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 10:16am

BAHAWALPUR: A probe found two education officials responsible for a minor student’s electrocution at a government school in Lodhran district and recommended action against them under PEEDA Act, besides their immediate suspension from the service.

The probe was conducted by a committee constituted by Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Babar Rehman Wariach, headed by ADC(G) Ahmed Faraz Awan and comprising DHQ hospital medical superintendent and buildings SDO.

Muneeb (10), a student of class III at the Government Primary Girls/Boys School, Ram Kali, at Miranpur village, in the limits of Galiwala police station, was electrocuted when he touched an electric water cooler at the school on Oct 18.

His father, Abdul Razaq, in his complaint to the police had blamed the school’s headmistress and two staffers for his son’s death.

He alleged that despite several students suffering electric shock, the school head did not got the water cooler repaired, resulting in Muneeb’s death.

On his complaint, the police registered an FIR against the headmistress and other staffers.

According to an official handout, the DC stated the committee held the headmistress and assistant education officer (AEO) responsible for the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

