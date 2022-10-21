DAWN.COM Logo

T20 World Cup: Shan Masood clears tests after blow to head

AFP Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 06:00pm
<p>Shan Masood smiles during a news conference in September. — White Star</p>

Batsman Shan Masood has got away with “superficial bruising” after being hit on the head during a practice session ahead of the team’s first match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against arch-rivals India in Melbourne on Sunday.

The team got the injury scare as it prepared for the game, when a stray shot from Mohammad Nawaz struck Masood on the head and left him lying flat on the ground before he was sent to hospital for scans.

“All of Shan Masood’s neurological observations are normal. His CT scan only shows superficial bruising where the ball struck him,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“He will be re-tested (Saturday)” for concussion, the PCB added.

The 33-year-old Masood is regarded as a technically sound top-order batsman and has hit two half-centuries for Pakistan in 12 T20s since his debut in September.

Images posted on social media showed Pakistan players and team staff surrounding Masood, and a distraught Nawaz sitting on his knees.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan beat India in last year’s T20 World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals.

Pak lover
Oct 21, 2022 04:33pm
Stay blessed champ.
Sarai Alamgir
Oct 21, 2022 04:33pm
Honestly, he plays a t20 like a test, both his t20 fifties, came in a loosing game, where he played run a ball. Wish him a speedy recovery.
Hani_Layyah
Oct 21, 2022 05:10pm
blessing in disguise for shan and pakistan
Omer
Oct 21, 2022 05:13pm
Blessing in disguise, may he get well soon.
