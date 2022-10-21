DAWN.COM Logo

Strike in West Bank after Israeli forces kill Palestinian

AFP Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 08:03am

RAMALLAH: An Israeli soldier takes aim as his colleagues violently detain a Palestinian protester near the settlement of Beit El on Thursday. The occupied West Bank was shut down as Palestinians went on strike to protest the killing of a man suspected of an attack against Israeli forces. Raids by Israeli forces are becoming a daily occurrence in the occupied territory amid a rise in attacks on troops.—AFP
RAMALLAH: Shops, offices and schools were closed across the occupied West Bank on Thursday as Palestinians went on strike to protest Israel’s killing of a man suspected of a deadly attack against Israeli forces.

Udai Tamimi, who had been on the run since the fatal shooting this month of military policewoman Noa Lazar at a checkpoint in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, was killed late Wednesday after he fired at Israelis on the edge of a settlement.

With the West Bank largely shut down, the Palestinian health ministry also confirmed that Mohammad Fadi Nuri, 16, died from a gunshot wound sustained during clashes with Israeli forces near Ramallah last month.

Omar Abed al-Latif Omar, a resident of the West Bank city of Tulkarem, said the strike was intended as “a message” of solidarity with Tamimi. AFP journalists also saw shuttered shops in the West Bank cities of Bethlehem and Nablus, as well as Jerusalem’s Old City.

Violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has surged in recent months.

More than 100 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, according to the United Nations.

Tamimi was killed by a security guard after wounding another when he fired at the entrance to Maale Adumim, one of the largest Jewish settlements in the West Bank, Israeli police said. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the security forces “for neutralising the terrorist” blamed for killing 18-year-old Lazar at the entrance to Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp.

The 10-day pursuit of Tamimi had resulted in closures affecting schools, health centres and other services in the camp that is home to thousands, and cla­shes between Israeli forces and Palestinians.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2022

Ghani K
Oct 21, 2022 08:54am
Apartheid Jewish state has made West Bank & Gaza a vast prison, totally restricting the movement of Palestinians. Acting as proxy of the US, Jewish state does what it wants.
Constantine
Oct 21, 2022 09:04am
So the Israelis killed a person who had murdered a woman officer, and this is wrong how?
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 21, 2022 09:05am
fight and resistance against occupied forces
