DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 18, 2022

France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation

Reuters Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 11:38am
French students block the entrance of the Lycee Montaigne high school to protest as part of a nationwide day of strike in Paris, France on Tuesday. —Reuters
French students block the entrance of the Lycee Montaigne high school to protest as part of a nationwide day of strike in Paris, France on Tuesday. —Reuters

French trade unions began a nationwide strike on Tuesday, asking for higher salaries amid decades-high inflation and posing President Emmanuel Macron one of his stiffest challenges since his re-election in May.

The strike, which will primarily affect public sectors such as schools and transportation, is an extension of the weeks-long industrial action that has disrupted France’s major refineries and put petrol stations’ supply in disarray.

Trade union leaders are hoping workers will be energised by the government’s decision to force some of them to go back to work at petrol depots to try and get the fuel flowing again, a move some say put in jeopardy the right to strike.

The CGT union notably has called for continued walkouts into a fourth week at TotalEnergies, despite the oil company reaching a deal including a seven per cent increase and a bonus on Friday with other unions. The CGT is demanding a 10pc pay rise, citing inflation and the firm’s huge profits.

Eurostar said it was cancelling some trains between London and Paris because of the strike.

As tensions rise in the eurozone’s second-biggest economy, strikes have already spilled over into other parts of the energy sector, including nuclear giant EDF, where maintenance work crucial for Europe’s power supply will be delayed.

A representative of the FNME-CGT union on Monday said strikes were affecting work at 10 French nuclear power plants, with further maintenance delays at 13 reactors and French power production reduced by a total of 2.2 gigawatts.

In public transport, major disruptions are expected in local traffic, including in the Eurostar, trains and suburban trains, as well as the Paris subway.

Civil service workers’ unions have also called for joining Tuesday’s strike, with possible disruptions in schools and other public facilities.

The strikes are happening in a tense political context as the French government is set to pass the 2023 budget using special constitutional powers that would allow it to bypass a vote in parliament, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday.

Demonstrations are scheduled all over the country, with one in Paris starting at 1200 GMT.

Signs which reads “out of fuel” are seen on gasoline pumps at a gas station in Nice as petrol supplies have been disrupted by strikes for weeks in France.—Reuters
Signs which reads “out of fuel” are seen on gasoline pumps at a gas station in Nice as petrol supplies have been disrupted by strikes for weeks in France.—Reuters

Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on Sunday to protest against soaring prices.

The leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), Jean-Luc Melenchon, marched alongside this year’s Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Annie Ernaux. Melenchon called a general strike for Tuesday.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 18, 2022 11:52am
Too little, too late. Why were the people of France sleeping up till now?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 18, 2022 11:59am
Inflation is every where whether it is France, UK, USA or Pakistan. People who are earning in any currency are severely hit by the inflation and it has become quite difficult for a common man to survive in any country. What governments should do to concentrate as how to lower the inflation even if they have to reduce the taxes levied on the people and at the same time to strengthened their individual currencies so that people should have the power to purchase the items of daily use to survive.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran’s victory
Updated 18 Oct, 2022

Imran’s victory

THE voters have sent their message through the ballot box, and it appears that the majority is still with Imran ...
Looming wheat crisis
18 Oct, 2022

Looming wheat crisis

BAD policy choices from the past have trampled out a pathway through the country’s golden wheat fields that takes...
Promising performance
18 Oct, 2022

Promising performance

IT was a loss by the narrowest of margins which ended Pakistan’s inspiring run at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup. A...
Acknowledging the inevitable
Updated 17 Oct, 2022

Acknowledging the inevitable

AFTER months of ambivalence, covering the spectrum between outright denials and piecemeal admissions about rising...
Dar’s divergence
17 Oct, 2022

Dar’s divergence

WHEN Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on the World Bank Group president in Washington on Friday, David Malpass...
Breast cancer awareness
17 Oct, 2022

Breast cancer awareness

ALTHOUGH breast cancer is curable if caught in the early stages, timely screening eludes a large number of the...