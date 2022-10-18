Azam Swati seeks bail soon after being sent to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: Senator Azam Khan Swati of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition on Monday seeking post-arrest bail after a judicial magistrate sent him to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case related to a controversial tweet against the top military hierarchy.

On the other hand, the opposition PTI disrupted proceedings of the upper house, demanding release of Mr Swati. The PTI senators’ continued protest forced the house chairman to adjourn the proceedings minutes after the session was convened.

In a related development, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior condemned Swati’s arrest. It expressed concern that no production order had been issued for the lawmaker and the sanctity of the house continued to be violated.

The committee proposed summoning of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general in the next meeting and seeking a report on the arrest of the senator.

PTI senators disrupt house proceedings, demand release of fellow party leader

Earlier, the FIA produced Mr Swati before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir on completion of his one-day physical remand.

The investigation agency sought a further three-day physical remand of Swati on the plea that he had yet to surrender his Twitter account.

The defence counsel, however, argued that the police had seized about 40 items from Swati’s residence and there was nothing left to be taken into custody.

The magistrate rejected the application and sent Swati on judicial remand to Adiala Jail. Following the court order, the PTI leader moved an application before the FIA’s Special Court seeking his release on post-arrest bail.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif Meh­mood took up the application. The counsel Sohail Khan Swati argued that since the senator had been sent on judicial remand, he could be released on bail, subject to deposit of surety bonds.

The court issued a notice to the FIA and adjourned the hearing till Oct 19.

Meanwhile, Senator Swati was assigned ‘B’ class (a superior category) at the Adiala Jail after being sent on judicial remand.

On arrival, he was examined by the jail doctor and later shifted to his cell, a source said.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2022