Allies wanted Imran to stay on, face the music: Dar

Agencies Published October 16, 2022 Updated October 16, 2022 07:22am
<p>Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks during an interview in Washington, DC, on Friday. — AFP</p>

WASHINGTON: In view of the country’s uncertain economic situation, some in the Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition had suggested that Imran Khan be allowed to remain in power to face the consequences of the economic crisis, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar revealed on Friday.

Late in his term, the former PM had slashed petrol prices, defying his own government’s package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which says that subsidies should only benefit the neediest as Pakistan struggles to put its finances in order.

Speaking to international news agencies during his visit to Washington, the minister said that some of his political allies had advocated letting Mr Khan stay on longer to face the music.

“It would have been selfish to have a political approach,” Dar said, justifying the need for the former PM’s removal.

Finance minister seeks rescheduling of repayments, won’t ask for reduction of principal debt

He also maintained that while the country would seek restructuring on equal terms for all bilateral creditors, when asked about possible plans seek a reduction of debt principal, he said that was not part of his agenda.

In an interview with Reuters, Mr Dar also ruled out the possibility of a default on Pakistan’s debt, an extension of the maturity date on bonds due in December or a renegotiation of Pakistan’s current International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, but would ask for the rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt, most of which is owed to China.

“It will be our endeavor, even at the cost of extra effort, that we should complete the [IMF] programme successfully,” Dar told AFP in a separate interview.

Doing so “sends a positive signal to the international community and the markets,” he said, voicing appreciation to the “very responsive” promises of other nations for Pakistan.

He said that minor adjustments may be needed but “everything is in order” for the next review of the IMF which could release further funding.

The veteran finance minister said multilateral development banks and international donors had been “quite flexible” with ways to meet Pakistan’s external financing needs – estimated at about $32 billion after devastating floods. Some of this may come from reallocating funds from previously approved, slower-disbursing development loans, he added.

Dar, who is participating in the IMF and World Bank annual meetings just over two weeks after taking office, declined to comment when asked whether he thought it would be difficult to persuade China, creditor for about $23 billion of the debt, to participate.

While the minister is known as a staunch defender of the rupee, he said Pakistan has not engaged in physical intervention in the currency, which has been battered this year by a strong US dollar, but has rallied since his appointment. “I am for a stable currency, I am for a realistic rate. I am for market-based, but not subject to a currency being taken hostage” and making speculators billions of dollars, he said.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2022

Fragile State
Oct 16, 2022 07:28am
Probably one of the least credible Finance Minister in our history.
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Oct 16, 2022 07:29am
From being dependent on aid to being dependent on loans, not much of an improvement.
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Oct 16, 2022 07:34am
The country does earn about $70 billion in exports and remittances. But still cannot become economically independent, in part due to economic mismanagement by politicians, whose main goal is to just manage the crises, by begging or borrowing, to stay in power and enrich themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
A D Bux
Oct 16, 2022 07:35am
Crooks and Corrupt Inc cannot deliver...hence they want IK back! Priceless! What GB has done!
Reply Recommend 0
SA
Oct 16, 2022 07:35am
Mr. Dar is such a liar!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
Oct 16, 2022 07:39am
Now you going to face the orchestra.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Oct 16, 2022 07:40am
This guy can sell the country - beware of him!
Reply Recommend 0
Crime minister
Oct 16, 2022 07:45am
Biggest liar
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 16, 2022 07:46am
You made a big mistake. Imran khan’s government was doing much better than anticipated. He made falling economy stable, and then growing fast despite COVID. Foreign currency reserves were improving, exports were at the best, and rating by major risk assessment firms were positive. Your government ruined the economy at the behest of your foreign masters. Now you’re badly exposed, trapped, and completely clueless. You’re doomed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Oct 16, 2022 07:46am
China debt is getting the most coverage, even though it is less than 27 billion. Pakistan paid $15billion in debt services last year, mostly to the west supported institutes. Not much mention of that loan and its burden. Pakistan politics of late has alienated China, the only neighbor we had good relations with. That too to please countries, thousands of miles away. At the end Pakistan will regret what it has done in the recent past
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 16, 2022 07:47am
Hope China can write off whopping $23B loan. That solves Pakistan's current financial problems in one scoop. Just try and see if China can do that.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 16, 2022 07:53am
It is better to ‘face the music’ once, rather than play musical chairs with long term increasing debt and corrupt government and army forever.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 16, 2022 07:54am
He is better than PTI where there was no FM. PDM was correct to let IK face the music, even now he should be taken to court for violating IMF program structure and putting country in risk. India also have similar guy called Kejriwal who survives on subsidies at the cost of economy.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Oct 16, 2022 08:00am
The nation is already facing the music of PDM with high prices and cost of living, high taxes and very soon extensive food shortages. PDM came to power though crooked methods simply to whitewash their corruption cases. No sooner they are completely cleared, they will run again for London their eternal home. Thanks helping handlers are part and parcel of their ill gains now.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 16, 2022 08:03am
Chicken heart Niazi and ignorant Pathan has no shame, but people like him are scared crows inside, he shall reap what he sowed. Ignorance, chaos, corruption lies, deceit, disrespect for womn and supporting TTP these are his characteristics. Never forget.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 16, 2022 08:05am
Crook par excellence!
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Oct 16, 2022 08:05am
Not a word about how the government plans on increasing revenue, increasing exports, reducing expenses and about what policy is in the offing to encourage FDI and domestic investment in order to realize full economic potential of Pakistan- Don’t expect anything from an accountant whose mindset and knowledge is limited to debt restructuring and balancing books
Reply Recommend 0
Saj
Oct 16, 2022 08:31am
He is Economic Hit Man.
Reply Recommend 0

