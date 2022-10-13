DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 13, 2022

PSO wins $14.6m arbitration against LNG supplier Gunvor

Khaleeq Kiani Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 08:17am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has won about $15 million arbitration award against an international energy trader, Gunvor International BV, for excess port charges on account of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies over the past few years.

Pakistan’s state-run fuel supplier and Geneva-based Gunvor signed a five-year contract for the supply of 100 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of LNG in 2015-16.

Under the agreement, PSO started payments to Gunvor on account of LNG cargoes along with port charges but kept on asking for reconciliations. It continued making excess payments to the LNG supplier on account of port charges for four and a half years.

Similar charges were also being paid by state-run Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) to its suppliers. Gunvor had repeatedly defaulted on LNG supply contracts with the PLL, apparently to earn windfall benefits by diverting Pakistan’s contracted cargoes to the spot market at prices, sometimes at triple the price committed to Pakistan, which has been grappling with power outages over the past years.

London court favoured Pakistan State Oil, which withheld payments to Geneva-based firm due to overcharged shipments

The sources said internal auditors and the board of directors of the two companies pointed out excess payments and wanted corrections. After much follow-up by PSO, Gunvor shared the reconciliation of payments which transpired that the LNG supplier had allegedly overcharged PSO to the extent of about $14.6m.

Detailed negotiations and exchange of data substantiated PSO’s position and the amount of cargo was revised by Gunvor. Therefore, PSO withheld the disputed amount overcharged by Gunvor from upcoming cargo payments and got restraining orders from the Sindh High Court for any disruption in supplies or changes to revised charges.

In response, Gunvor filed an anti-suit injunction at London High Court and restrained PSO from proceedings in Karachi. Soon after the supply agreement expired in December 2020, Gunvor took the matter to the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) against PSO.

After almost 21 months of proceedings, the LCIA last week handed down an award in favour of PSO along with $14.6m and other legal and arbitration costs. This is perhaps the only arbitration success Pakistan entities secured over the last two decades.

About seven years ago, PSO entered into a long-term LNG supply contract with Gunvor for 100 mmcfd for five years and with Qatar Petroleum for 500 mmcfd for 15 years.

Pakistan has been facing an LNG shortage for the last two years. The previous government struggled to enter into long-term contracts as the global market hit the lowest ebb, with Asia LNG spot prices going below $4 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in mid-2019 for the first time in several years. The commodity then went out of Pakistan’s reach following the outbreak of the Russian-Ukraine war.

The shortages appear to persist as the PLL has failed to attract any bidder for a long-term contract because of tight international market conditions. Earlier this month, the PLL said its tenders for a total of 72 LNG cargoes for an equal number of months, starting January 2023 to December 2028, did not attract even a single bid.

This meant the LNG was unavailable in the spot market as Europe booked all surplus cargoes to make up for its energy shortages arising out of a Russian gas supply gap. Because of Nord Stream disruptions, Germany is in the advance stages of development of at least five floating LNG terminals on a war footing and has been booking longer contracts in the Middle East at record prices touching $40 per mmBtu.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Oct 13, 2022 08:23am
'$14.6m' ---- peanut money.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha
Oct 13, 2022 08:47am
Another win for the SS government. Mashallah
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political vendetta
13 Oct, 2022

Political vendetta

THERE is little hope for the future if we must insist on remaining hung up on the past. The pound of flesh taken ...
Anti-militancy protests
Updated 13 Oct, 2022

Anti-militancy protests

Attempts to differentiate between the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Taliban will do little to bring peace to KP.
ECP’s welcome decision
13 Oct, 2022

ECP’s welcome decision

ELECTIONS are an essential feature of democracy. There have been several recent examples where countries with strong...
Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...