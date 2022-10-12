DAWN.COM Logo

Lahore court reserves verdict on acquittal pleas of PM Shehbaz, son Hamza in Rs16bn money laundering case

Rana Bilal Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 03:05pm
<p>This combination of photos show Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and his son Hamza Shehbaz. — APP</p>

A special court in Lahore on Wednesday reserved its verdict while hearing acquittal pleas filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a Rs16 money laundering case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Shehbaz and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020 under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with Section 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Suleman had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court for his constant absence in the trial proceedings.

The FIA had on Tuesday told the court that no direct transaction had been made in the bank accounts of PM Shehbaz and his son from benami accounts.

At the outset of the hearing today, Advocate Amjad Pervez — who represents PM Shehbaz and former Punjab chief minister Hamza — requested the court to grant the premier another exemption from hearing due to his unavoidable official engagements.

The court had on Tuesday approved a similar request.

Pervez told presiding Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan that none of the witnesses recorded a testimony against the PM or his son. He accused the investigation officer of trying to present "twisted statements" of witnesses.

He castigated the FIA, saying the agency made the cases "on the basis of malice".

According to the law, the prosecution has to prove its case, he argued, adding that the prosecution could not present any evidence on the charge of bribery so far.

FIA special prosecutor Farooq Bajwa told the court that co-suspect Masroor Anwar had been operating the bank account of Shehbaz Sharif, adding all benami accounts were operated by employees of the Ramzan Sugar Mills .

He said the account of another suspect Gulzar Ahmed continued to be operated even after this death.

"Do you have any evidence to corroborate to your statement," the judge asked.

Bajwa responded that the available records did not have any proof in this regard.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge reserved his verdict into the case.

On Tuesday, the judge initially asked the prosecutor how many bank accounts were operated in the name of co-suspect Malik Maqsood Ahmad, a peon in Ramzan Sugar Mills, who died while absconding in the United Arab Emirates.

The prosecutor said eight bank accounts of Maqsood Ahmad had been mentioned in the challan. However, he maintained that there was no evidence of any direct deposit or withdrawal in the bank accounts of Shehbaz and Hamza.

The prosecutor said Hamza was a shareholder of the sugar mills, but there was no evidence that the transactions made in the bank accounts of the mills’ employees were made on his instructions.

The case

The FIA had in December 2021 submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza to a special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16bn in the sugar scam case.

“The investigation team has detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions,” according to an FIA report submitted to the court.

The amount was kept in “hidden accounts” and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity, the report added.

This amount (Rs16bn) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of the Shehbaz family), it claimed. The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

“Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who ‘held and possessed’ the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering,” the agency had said.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
nouman
Oct 12, 2022 03:08pm
Seems Imran Khan was right. These people came to power to remove their cases. FIA and NAB under PMLN control removing all their cases.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Oct 12, 2022 03:09pm
First they destroy our economy and now they get their cases magicly gone
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Oct 12, 2022 03:10pm
Welcome to Pakistan the most corrupt country in the world
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Oct 12, 2022 03:10pm
no wonder the world is laughing at us when criminals get their cases dismissed
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Oct 12, 2022 03:11pm
What an embarrassment for the whole nation. Our PM is busy in getting his and his family’s cases clear.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 12, 2022 03:15pm
haha...never. a dull moment in the Banana Republic of Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 12, 2022 03:18pm
Neutrals can install unelected criminals but the nation rejects sharifs and zardaris!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 12, 2022 03:22pm
No wonder why people of Pakistan criticise corrupt judiciary!
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 12, 2022 03:23pm
Hence proved MNS and party have looted money and are absconders and are now vying to finish case under Govt influence …..
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 12, 2022 03:23pm
All CRIMINALS now turning PIOUS and vice versa
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
Oct 12, 2022 03:24pm
And this is the real NRO. Now they can fool poor Pakistani people again and buy another property in London.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 12, 2022 03:31pm
Thank you very much neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2022 03:33pm
Lahore Court gives justice to Shariffs always., ever since justice Qayum did that.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 12, 2022 03:37pm
Welcome to purana Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 12, 2022 03:37pm
Seems like the only corrupt person in Pakistan is Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
OverseasPaki
Oct 12, 2022 03:46pm
PMLN pressured FIA to not provide evidence against them in court. What a banana republic this country has become? Corrupts can do billions of corruption by modifying the rules in their favour and IK being framed in senseless case As an overseas Pakistani I have no hope left for this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 12, 2022 03:49pm
There is no need to reserve the verdict. We all know the verdict. Might is Right, isn’t it.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 12, 2022 03:52pm
I always knew they are innocent and hold to the highest standards of integrity
Reply Recommend 0
Laeeq
Oct 12, 2022 04:50pm
They will be given clean chit! Case closed! News over!
Reply Recommend 0
Public View
Oct 12, 2022 05:05pm
No ethical value of the case defended with own prosecutors.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2022 05:07pm
The FIA had on Tuesday told the court that no direct transaction had been made in the bank accounts of PM Shehbaz and his son from benami accounts. Because they were made in Maqsood chaprasis account, who is now dead. How obvious is this case, yet everyone seems to be playing drama theater. Shebaz and hamza are convicted, cancel their bail and send them to jail. The lead imvestigator, Dr Rizwan, was murdered and second one is in ICU in hopital. Nation has had enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Nur Saleem
Oct 12, 2022 05:27pm
Amazing they own the company, billions go through their employees accounts but they can't be held accountable because the money never touched their personal accounts. What kind of kangaroo fia and courts are these? dont worry come to the public court via elections your family and your dynasatic politics have come to an end.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2022 05:27pm
A special court in Lahore on Wednesday reserved its verdict while hearing acquittal pleas filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a Rs16 money laundering case. Both are convicted criminals, cancel their bail and issue interpol notice for their arrest. Kazakistan can put him in jail until police goes to fetch him, and brings him back in handcuffs.
Reply Recommend 0

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...
Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...