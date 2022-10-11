Women’s Asia Cup: Omaima Sohail’s five-for helps Pakistan beat Sri Lanka, notch 5th win in 6 matches

Off-spinner Omaima Sohail’s maiden five-wicket haul led Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the the 21st match of the Women’s Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh on Tuesday afternoon.

It was Pakistan women’s fifth victory out of six outings in the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

With the win, Pakistan finished second on the points table with 10 points. The team will now take on Sri Lanka in the second semi-final on Thursday, October 13.

Earlier today, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were countered by right-arm off-spinner Sohail, who managed a breakthrough and took Nilakshi de Silva’s wicket in the first over, the PCB added.

In her next two overs, Sohail bagged four more wickets — two in every over.

Meanwhile, spin twin Nida Dar and Tuba Hasan shared three wickets, after which Sri Lanka were dismissed for 112 in the 19th over. For Sri Lanka, their captain Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with a 26-ball 41, which included nine fours.

When Pakistan came to bat, the opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin provided a 28-run start in 4.1 overs. After Sidra’s departure, batters kept returning back to the hut leaving the team struggling at 51 for four in 9.2 overs.

However, when Aliya Riaz joined Nida, the pair added a crucial 45-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

After Aliya’s departure (20, 26b, three fours), Ayesha Naseem joined Nida in the middle and helped Pakistan achieve the target on the penultimate ball of the 19th over.

Right-handed batter Ayesha scored an unbeaten 16 off five balls, which included two sixes struck in the 19th over to finish the match. Nida returned undefeated on 26 off 28, hitting one four, and knitting 17 runs for the sixth wicket.