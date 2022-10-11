DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 11, 2022

Thar coal is a game changer, says PM Shehbaz

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 08:21am
ISLAMKOT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits 330MW power plant of Thar Energy Ltd at Thar Coal Mines Block-II on Monday.—APP
ISLAMKOT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits 330MW power plant of Thar Energy Ltd at Thar Coal Mines Block-II on Monday.—APP

MITHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that cheaper energy production from Thar coalfields would be a game changer for national development.

Speaking at the inauguration of the commercial operations of the second phase of coal mining by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), the prime minister said the Thar coal project would help the government save up to $6 billion annually in terms of reduced energy imports, which already crossed the $24bn mark.

He said the project was high on the government’s agenda as coal reduced the cost of power generation.

The prime minister also inaugurated a 330-megawatt power plant of Thar Energy Ltd (TEL) and also inspected the construction site of SECMC Mine Phase II near Islamkot town of Tharparkar district.

Inaugurates 2nd phase of mining operations, 330MW power plant

PM Shehbaz said that ignoring the country’s indigenous coal reserves was a huge mistake and announced that he’d convene a meeting of stakeholders on Thar coal mines next week to discuss the way forward.

He said the federal government, in collaboration with the Sindh government, would chalk out a policy framework on the Thar coal project to connect it with the rest of the coal-powered plants in the country, producing 4,000MW of electricity.

The coal-powered plants, he said would provide feasible electricity production at the rate of Rs 10 per unit, helping save valuable foreign exchange. On March 2023, he said, the project would be connected through a freight rail track for the transportation of coal to other parts of the country.

Speaking to Dawn, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh said the mining project will soon enter the third phase. The increased mining will supply fuel to the 660MW power plant of the Lucky Group, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Thar had emerged as model of development through public-private partnership. He said the project had contributed to the provision of jobs to local people and improved their lives.

He said under the public-private partnership model, the barren desert of Thar was now witnessing irrigation cropping and fish breeding with the use of water from the coalmines in the Gorano area.

He said the collaborative project should be replicated in other parts of the country and expressed confidence that development plans would materialise under PM Shehbaz’s government at a swift pace.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sindh was the energy basket of Pakistan as it offered immense energy resources, including solar and wind.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rajpal Khalsa
Oct 11, 2022 08:55am
Thought CPEC was a game changer?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...
Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

The deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse unless the international community acts fast.
Russian oil option
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

States that are not major energy producers, like Pakistan, need to craft foolproof energy security policies.