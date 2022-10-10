DAWN.COM Logo

Thar coal project to prove ‘game-changer’ with $6bn savings in fuel imports: PM Shehbaz

APP Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 04:28pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Thar on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Thar on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that amid the skyrocketing fuel prices, cheaper energy production from Thar coal mines project would prove a “game-changer” for the development of the entire country.

Addressing the inauguration of the commercial operations of Phase-II of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) during his visit to Thar Coal Mines Block-II, the prime minister said the project was “high on the agenda” for the government in view of the reduced cost it would provide for power generation.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, government ministers, senior officials and representatives of Chinese companies were also present at the ceremony.

The Thar coal project, PM Shehbaz said, could help the government save up to $6 billion as the expenditure on the import of energy, including petrol and liquid petroleum, had touched $24bn.

The prime minister on the occasion inaugurated a 330-megawatt (MW) power plant of Thar Energy Limited (TEL) and also inspected the construction site of SECMC Mine Phase-II in Islamkot.

PM Shehbaz said not benefitting from the country’s indigenous coal reserves was a “massive mistake” and announced plans to convene a meeting of stakeholders on Thar coal mines next week to discuss formalities.

He said the federal government, in collaboration with the Sindh government, would chalk out a policy framework on the Thar coal mines project with an objective to connect it with other coal-powered power plants in the country producing 4,000MW.

He said the international cost of coal had come down from $67 to $44 and could further plummet to $30.

The coal-powered plants, he said, would prove a feasible operation for electricity production at the rate of Rs10 per unit.

The prime minister said the Thar coal project would save the country’s foreign exchange and help the national economy thrive.

He added that by March 2023, the project would be connected through a freight rail track for the transportation of coal to other parts of the country.

He lauded the Sindh government, Hub Power Company, China’s government and Chinese companies for training local professionals and workers, and also appreciated the women working in the field, including at water plants and dumping trucks.

Shehbaz expressed satisfaction that Thar was undergoing rapid development after former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto first visited the area in 1996 and envisioned a prosperity plan for the locals.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Thar once used to be known for malnutrition, and high infant and maternal mortality rates, but had now emerged as a “game changer and a model of public-private partnership of development”.

He mentioned that the Thar coal mines project had contributed to the provision of job opportunities to locals, thus improving their lifestyles.

Bilawal said under public-private partnership projects, the barren desert of Thar was now witnessing crop irrigation and fish breeding even with the use of hard water.

The foreign minister stressed replicating collaborative projects in other parts of the country and expressed confidence that the prime minister with his inspiring “Shehbaz speed” would materialise the development plans rapidly.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that had the work on Thar coal not stalled since the first mining of its reserves in 1991, the project would have produced 10,000MW.

He called Sindh as the “energy basket of Pakistan”, with immense potential for natural energy resources, including solar and wind energy.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong congratulated the government on the successful completion of the project and lauded PM Shehbaz for his “consistent devotion and firm support” in strengthening Pakistan-China cooperation, including in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

He hoped that the new power block would help overcome energy shortage and provide reliable and affordable electricity.

The envoy thanked the Pakistan Army for providing foolproof security to Chinese professionals working in the country.

As an “iron brother”, he said China would be “happy to continue assisting Pakistan to help it achieve prosperity”.

CM Shah also presented samples of indigenous Thar coal to PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal and the Chinese envoy.

Zak
Oct 10, 2022 04:33pm
Chinese have set their eyes to Thar's coal now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistani Overseas
Oct 10, 2022 04:35pm
He is lying and belongs to Mafias as CJP said.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 10, 2022 04:35pm
Why were you sleeping about it since last many decades?
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 10, 2022 04:37pm
You've had years in power before to do these initiatives why didn't you?
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Oct 10, 2022 04:37pm
His corruption cases will end this week or the next. The game is reset.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 10, 2022 04:37pm
World moves away from coal , yet Shabaz Sharif embraces coal fired plant . Really Smart .
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 10, 2022 04:38pm
Almost everything happening in Pakistan is termed as " Game Changer " CPEC was one, Billion tree Tsunami was another. Looking at current pathetic state of the country with miserable population,not sure what is being played. Maybe just a game of fooling around.
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Oct 10, 2022 04:40pm
Good step by Sind and Federal. And put some consideration on hydro power projects.
Reply Recommend 0
Three Eyes
Oct 10, 2022 04:41pm
and you blame rest of the world for climate issues. hypocrite..as alway.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 10, 2022 04:41pm
Thar Coal reserves have been known for decades… Noon League is waking up very late!!
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 10, 2022 04:42pm
Another deal with Zardari!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zakir
Oct 10, 2022 04:43pm
Pakistan's way of extorting more money from the world??
Reply Recommend 0
Zakir
Oct 10, 2022 04:43pm
Pakistan's way of extorting more money from the world??
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Oct 10, 2022 04:45pm
Whatever we Pakistanis do is always a game changer. Still, we are where we were 75years back. What say?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 10, 2022 04:45pm
@Observer , These people are neither intelligent nor educated enough to understand what is happening in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Oct 10, 2022 04:46pm
There appears to be a mistake in this article. It is not the international coal price, but Thar coal prices, that will come down from $67 to $30. International prices are three to five times higher.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer from space
Oct 10, 2022 04:48pm
We just experienced worse flooding due to climate change and now more coal plants being opened. Next year people will be "shocked" again when "unprecedented" distastes will occur...
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Oct 10, 2022 04:49pm
According to one estimate, Thar has 175 billion tons of coal, which is enough to generate twice as much electricity as the country is producing currently, from all sources, for 300 years. Yet the country was building power plants on imported coal.
Reply Recommend 0
Sks
Oct 10, 2022 04:50pm
Pakistan has recently gone through Climate related catastrophe.this game changer will add to to the woes of the common man in terms of pollution and respiratory ailments. There is still so much scope for hydroelectricity . Shouldn't small damns with little climatic damage and generating district wise power be considered on a private and government partnership.solar ,tidal and Wind energy can also be considered.
Reply Recommend 0
Badar Maqbool
Oct 10, 2022 04:50pm
We are winding down coal production in the world and he is talking about game changer. Nice try.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 10, 2022 04:50pm
A country that just a few days back was asking the world to help tackle disasters of climate change is today celebrating coal fired power plants! Remember, thar coal has higher sulpher content than standard.
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Oct 10, 2022 04:52pm
Thar coal reserves are equal to the total oil reserves of Saudi Arabia and Iran combined. Yet the politicians never thought about developing these resources. Opting instead to build power plants using imported coal.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 10, 2022 04:52pm
@Hawk, Sindh government has learned one thing. Involve private sector in projects for speedy completion, then get your 10% on the revenue! Similar programs running in health sector where almost all government hospitals are run by NGO's
Reply Recommend 0

