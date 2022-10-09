DAWN.COM Logo

Imran’s helicopter makes emergency landing

Mohammad Asghar Published October 9, 2022 Updated October 9, 2022 07:08am
PTI Chairman Imran Khan is seen after his helicopter made an emergency landing near Adiala village on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
RAWALPINDI: A helicopter in which Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was traveling made an emergency landing near Adiala village, some 20 kilometres away from the Rawalpindi city area, on Saturday after developing some technical fault.

The PTI chairman, who was returning to the capital after addressing a public meeting at Dera Ismail Khan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government-owned helicopter, was taken to his Banigala residence by a car amid tight security.

The car in which Mr Khan travelled to his home had been brought from the residence of Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja.

There are conflicting views about the causes of the emergency landing as some police officials, who reached the spot after getting the news, claimed that the helicopter was forced to make the emergency landing due to “shortage of fuel” whereas another source in the police said that the helicopter had developed some mechanical fault.

Soon after the safe landing, the PTI chairman disembarked from the helicopter and started strolling on the ground. In the meantime, some villagers, mostly the young boys, gathered around him and started chat with him.

The PTI chairman was informed that he had landed in the constituency of former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

