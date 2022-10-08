DAWN.COM Logo

At least 12 dead, over 30 injured in bus fire in India’s Nashik city

Reuters Published October 8, 2022 Updated October 8, 2022 11:55am
<p>A view of the aflame bus. — Photo courtesy Scroll.in</p>

At least 12 people died and two were in critical condition after a bus caught fire in Nashik city in India’s western state of Maharashtra on Saturday, a police official told Reuters.

More than 30 injured were being treated at the local civil hospital while an investigation into the cause of the accident was underway, said another official at the police control room at Nashik, about 190 km north of India’s financial capital Mumbai.

The bus caught fire after hitting a diesel tanker, according to local media reports. Videos on social media showed the bus engulfed in a massive ball of fire.

“Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, adding that families of the deceased would receive Rs200,000 ($2,400) each, while the injured would get 50,000 each.

“May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi tweeted.

Maharashtra’s chief minister, Eknath Shinde, separately announced financial support of Rs500,000 for families of the deceased and said the state would pay for the treatment of the injured.

A Shah
Oct 08, 2022 01:03pm
RIP
Zandee
Oct 08, 2022 01:07pm
And why is this news here?
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 08, 2022 01:35pm
Tangible sights and terrible sounds of world's poorest country with zero safety measures, overcrowding of busses, bleak transparency, non-existing check and balances and often usage of the unfit transportation vehicles highlight just some of the causes of horrific and horrible accidents happening frequently every day in world's top false, feign, sham, shame, frail, feeble, feint and fake democracy called Republic of India.
Crime minister
Oct 08, 2022 01:56pm
Rip, sad event
Fareed
Oct 08, 2022 02:30pm
Unfortunately in subcontinent human life is invaluable poors in particular. Both countries should put aside differences and work for betterment of our peoples in improving living conditions and their as safety.
Kate Angel Dinara
Oct 08, 2022 02:38pm
Unfortunate Accident....
