DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 07, 2022

Oil steady as focus turns to US economic data

Reuters Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 09:35am

Oil prices steadied on Friday ahead of key United States economic data after rising over one per cent in the last session on cuts to Opec+ production targets.

Brent crude futures slipped 11 cents to $94.31 a barrel by 0339 GMT. WTI crude futures were down five cents to $88.40 a barrel, after earlier hitting $89.37 per barrel, the highest since Sept 14.

A stronger dollar added pressure on oil prices amid a chorus of hawkish Federal Reserve speakers signalling further aggressive central bank policy tightening.

Fed officials showed no intention of backing down from the most aggressive rate hike campaign in decades, with Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari all stressing that the inflation fight was ongoing and they were not prepared to change course.

Markets are keenly watching the US nonfarm payrolls report due later on Friday, with economists forecasting 250,000 jobs to have been added last month, compared with 315,000 in August.

“Oil is leaking lower in Asia, which is not so unusual after a big run-up heading into the weekend, especially against rising US yields and a stronger dollar providing the downdraft and triggering some pre-weekend and pre-nonfarm payroll profit-taking,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said in a note.

However, both benchmarks were headed for weekly gains, fuelled by production cut announcement by Opec+.

The cut from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together known as Opec+, is the largest reduction since 2020 and comes ahead of a European Union embargo on Russian oil. The decision would squeeze supplies in an already tight market, adding to inflation.

“Market sentiment was already bearish in anticipation of a weakening global economy, and this decision should further tighten the market,” analysts at ANZ Research said in a note.

Tightening monetary policy and China’s ongoing Covid-related movement restrictions mean global demand growth is expected to come under pressure, ANZ added.

US President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over Opec+’s plans and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising.

Some of those options include releasing more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or exploring a curb on energy exports by US companies.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Oct 07, 2022 09:46am
Russia becomes India's 2nd-largest crude oil supplier.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another U-turn?
Updated 07 Oct, 2022

Another U-turn?

The PTI’s decision to take back its resignations could herald a twist in the tussle playing out in Islamabad.
Renewed TTP threat
07 Oct, 2022

Renewed TTP threat

THE interior ministry’s call for ‘extreme vigilance’ and instructions to security forces to conduct ‘search...
Women’s gala in GB
07 Oct, 2022

Women’s gala in GB

REGRESSIVE forces, once again, nearly had their way — this time in Gilgit-Baltistan. A three-day sporting gala for...
‘Draconian’ law
06 Oct, 2022

‘Draconian’ law

THE debate over what it means to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has reignited after the incumbent Supreme Court ...
Welcome clarity
Updated 06 Oct, 2022

Welcome clarity

There needs to be consensus amongst all political actors that matters of governance should be the exclusive domain of civilians.
Car purchases
06 Oct, 2022

Car purchases

IF we are in the market to buy a new car, we end up paying a significantly large amount as premium over the sticker...