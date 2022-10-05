DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 05, 2022

Indonesian president visits city where stadium stampede killed 131 people

AFP Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 12:04pm
<p>People and football supporters hold candlelight vigil for victims of a stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on October 4, 2022. — AFP</p>

People and football supporters hold candlelight vigil for victims of a stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on October 4, 2022. — AFP

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived on Wednesday in the city of Malang, where a stadium stampede killed at least 131 people in one of the deadliest disasters in football history.

He greeted relatives of the victims after arriving at the Saiful Anwar hospital in the East Javan city.

He will then travel to the Kanjuruhan stadium, the scene of the disaster on Saturday evening, according to an official from the presidential office.

The Indonesian leader’s visit came as anger grew over police officers’ response to a pitch invasion after fans of Arema FC tried to approach players following their defeat to fierce rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

Police described the incident as a riot and said two officers were killed, but survivors accused them of overreacting.

Officers responded to the pitch invasion with force, kicking and hitting fans with batons, according to witnesses and video footage, pushing fans back into the stands where many were trampled or suffocated to death after tear gas was fired.

In response to the tragedy, Widodo ordered all matches suspended, an investigation into what happened, and compensation for victims.

Editorial: Football tragedy

Indonesia’s chief security minister said a task force had been created and that the probe would take two to three weeks.

Police said the investigation was focusing on six gates at the stadium using CCTV footage from cameras placed outside them. It said the exits were open but too small for the crowds attempting to pass through them.

But Indonesia’s football association spokesperson said on Tuesday some gates that should have been opened 10 minutes before the final whistle remained closed.

They stayed shut “because of late commands” and officers “had not arrived”, he told a press conference.

The Malang police chief was replaced on Monday, nine officers were suspended and 19 others were put under investigation over the disaster in the stadium, according to police.

‘Not going there’

Witnesses described being shrouded in smoke, their eyes stinging as they rushed for small exit doors. Several present said police stood by and refused to help victims.

“The place looked like a mass cemetery. Women and children were piling on top of one another,” Eko Prianto, 39, told AFP.

Indonesia’s football association also moved on Tuesday to sanction Arema FC, banning its organising committee chairman and a security officer from football for life and fining the club 250 million rupiah.

Maike Ira Puspita, the association’s deputy secretary-general, told AFP the away fans were banned due to fears of fan violence and said the match passed without incident until fans entered the pitch after the final whistle.

She said the association sanctioned the club and its officials “due to the … negligence of the whole situation”.

The actions of the police were outside of the association’s scope, the official said.

“We are not going to go there,” she said, refusing to answer questions about their conduct after the match.“

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 12:26pm
Too little, too late. Unfortunately, precious human lives lost could not be retrieved and brought back. Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 05, 2022 01:36pm
Sad for the innocent who lost their lives
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More than economics
Updated 05 Oct, 2022

More than economics

Ishaq Dar’s appointment is but a sign of the paradigm shift in economic policymaking.
Dens of corruption
05 Oct, 2022

Dens of corruption

MOST prisons in Pakistan are a microcosm of the inequitable and exploitative world outside their walls. A probe by...
Football tragedy
05 Oct, 2022

Football tragedy

SPORTS arouses the rawest of human emotions. Football is no exception — in fact, the passions on display at...
Cipher inquiry
Updated 04 Oct, 2022

Cipher inquiry

Inquiry will likely end nowhere, or, worse, be used as a tool of victimisation.
Further delay?
04 Oct, 2022

Further delay?

KARACHI Administrator Murtaza Wahab’s announcement that the second phase of Sindh’s LG polls — primarily...
Losing to England
04 Oct, 2022

Losing to England

AFTER tantalisingly close finishes in the fourth and fifth matches against an England side visiting the country for...