Attock jail employees rape, harass women visitors: report

Mohammad Asghar Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 10:17am

RAWALPINDI: The Provincial Intelligence Centre (PIC), in a report, has accused some Attock district jail employees of raping and sexually harassing women visiting prisoners.

It also revealed that drug use had become widespread in Attock jail due to presence of powerful mafias on its premises.

The PIC field staff conducted discreet inquiry into the affairs of the district jail and submitted the report to Inspector General of Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig on Sept 30.

The allegation by a jail employee about involvement of some staffers in sexual harassment and rape of women visiting convicts was the most horrifying, the report said.

“This is quite disturbing and can lead to a scandal that will reflect poorly on the Punjab administration,” it added.

The PIC field staff recommended an inquiry into the affairs of the district jail by a high-powered committee headed by an upright and honest officer in the rank of an additional secretary.

The jail staff found guilty of violating the jail manual or involved in torture, corruption, extortion and sexual harassment should be punished, said the report.

It also recommended that the dignity and privacy of women visitors to the jail must be safeguarded and female staff should solely be responsible to handle them.

“Besides, all detainees must be protected from sexual abuse and harassment,” the report said, adding that the district jail was rife with unchecked corruption and malpractices committed in connivance with jail officials.

“A girl who visits the jail to see one of the inmates supplies drugs to the prisoners.A pack of charas worth Rs500 outside is sold for Rs3,000 to Rs3,500 inside the prison,” the report said.

“Powerful mafias of drug peddlers have deep roots inside the jail with the support of jail administration and are making unchecked profit by selling contraband. And they also pay due share to the jail management,” the report said.

It also stated that some people being held in jail on drug-related offences had started the heinous business of selling drugs to addicts with the support of jail staff.

The report said prisoners were reportedly allowed to get food of their choice from outside after paying bribe to the staff, adding that rich and well-off prisoners manage to get themselves admitted to government hospitals outside the jail after bribing jail officials.

Meeting between prisoners and their family members has become a lucrative business for jail staffers.

A visitor reportedly has to pay Rs500 to Rs2,000 as bribe to the jail staff to meet relatives, the report said.

Mr Baig, the IG prisons, who is retiring on October 20, could not be contacted for comments.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2022

Zee
Oct 05, 2022 10:33am
Every step you take you will find out that somebody is breaking the law in this country from barbers to doctors, I do not see this country getting fixed unless everyone start fixing himself. Government can not fix these people and criminals
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 05, 2022 10:34am
Has any emplooyee in the government services ever been caught, tried and punished for such heinous crimes?
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Oct 05, 2022 11:00am
It must be hard to find an honest officer to conduct an inquiry.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 05, 2022 11:08am
Jail is place to keep criminals. It is generally believe that life their properly as per law to educate prisoners to lead life as per law.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Oct 05, 2022 11:17am
The report on our Attock Prison is same for all our Prisons in Pakistan.Any doubt please ask any person who has been in Prison or visited Prison.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Oct 05, 2022 11:33am
Everyday Pakistan takes to a new low. What a country and its civility?
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 05, 2022 11:36am
Whatelse to expect from Niazi led government
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Oct 05, 2022 11:37am
The report has not mentioned the installations of CCTV Cameras in its recommendations at the jail facility where women meet with their relatives.
Reply Recommend 0
Zhaq
Oct 05, 2022 11:50am
Is there anything which does not happen in this jail? This is so bizarre. Drugs and rape, there must be zero tolerance to these heinous crime in Islamic society. This needs to be cleaned up as fast as possible without wasting anytime!
Reply Recommend 0
adminOfNothing
Oct 05, 2022 12:03pm
Disgusting. Once again women are just flesh.. They are not human.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 05, 2022 12:33pm
The officers conducting this inquiry should be awarded.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 12:46pm
What a gruesome, grisly, gigantic, grim, ghastly, gross, grave and great tragedy? Are we still living in the dark ages?
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
Oct 05, 2022 01:23pm
Is there any department of any description free of corruption in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Oct 05, 2022 01:42pm
Pakistani bureaucracy is good for nothing. They enjoy perks without performing duties. Political leaders have other priorities.
Reply Recommend 0
JAWAD AHMED
Oct 05, 2022 02:00pm
Saga of corruption everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0

