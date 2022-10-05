DAWN.COM Logo

Imran gunning for ‘NRO’ at clandestine meetings, says Maryam

Zulqernain Tahir | Sheharyar Rizwan Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 07:59am
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday accused former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan of attempting to seek an “NRO” (a reference to relief in court cases) from the powers that be during “secret meetings” at the Presidency.

During a press conference held hours after receiving her passport from the Lah­ore High Court, Ms Sharif alluded to speculation that Mr Khan had met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Presidency last month. The meeting was said to have been brokered by President Arif Alvi.

When asked during a TV interview earlier this week, the PTI chief had neither denied nor confirmed the meeting.

On Tuesday, Ms Sharif was of the view that Imran Khan was making a hue and cry after failing to get any relief from the establishment. “He wants them to sup­port him, and when they don’t he starts targeting them in public,” she remarked.

Furthermore, commenting on the dismissal of the contempt of court show-cause notice against Mr Khan, she said she respected Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the decision, “but I want to tell the judiciary respectfully that generosity cannot be shown to people like him”.

“Do you realise what you’re encouraging by pardoning such people? After this anyone can bully, abuse or threaten a woman in public gatherings and then apologise, and then you’ll have to forgive them. This means (PML-N leaders) Talal Chaudhry, Daniyal Aziz and Nehal Hashmi should be forgiven, and they should be too because they didn’t do anything, they’re political people. But Imran has been emboldened by this (decision),” she added.

Regarding the return of former premier and her father Nawaz Sharif to the country, she said the way for his return had been cleared (in the wake of a court decision in the Avenfield apartments reference) and it was up to him to decide when to come back.

She said Nawaz Sharif just needed to file an application in the court in this case and his way was clear.

“In the days to come, I will put all efforts into making sure that Imran Khan is sent behind bars for his crimes. I am happy that he is not convicted for contempt as he is facing far more serious allegations of foreign funding, Toshakhana and the cipher plot.”

When asked if the elder Sharif would return along with her in November or December, Ms Sharif said: “I wish he returns with me as I am going to London very soon to see my father and brothers after three years.” She added she also had to undergo surgery for a “rare disease” there. “I will come back after fighting fit.”

Last week, the IHC had acquitted Ms Sharif and her spouse retired Capt Safdar of the charges levelled in the Aven­field apartments reference, setting aside an accountability court’s July 2018 verdict.

According to a PML-N insider, party supremo Nawaz would finalise the plan for his return once he got relief in the Al-Azizia case in which he is facing seven-year imprisonment. “A clean chit in both cases will pave the way for the three-time premier’s return,” he said. Nawaz has been living in self-imposed exile in the UK since Nov 2019.

Maryam also wanted Mr Khan to face similar treatment that was meted out to her and her father.

Similar to her last week’s presser, she once again mentioned two former intelligence chiefs -- retired generals Shuja Pasha and Zaheerul Islam -- and an unnamed incumbent senior military official posted in south Punjab for imposing Imran Khan on the nation.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2022

Justice
Oct 05, 2022 08:14am
Maryam is rising star in Pakistan's politics. She will be PM one day. Those who don't like her will have to get used to it.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 05, 2022 08:16am
Her badmouthing IK always fuels his already mammoth popularity. Well done.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 05, 2022 08:18am
Now Maryam won the case and received passport, she will be IK's worst nightmare. IK will regret. Just watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik Khan
Oct 05, 2022 08:30am
The lady is an epitome of deceit and misguidance that too doing it with utter shame...
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 08:41am
Timid
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 05, 2022 08:47am
untamed elegance
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 05, 2022 08:55am
@Justice, Now Maryam won the case and received passport, she will be IK's worst nightmare. IK will regret. Just watch. She is IKs biggest asset, her gaffes and blunders uplifts PTI and IK to new heights
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 05, 2022 08:58am
This women has a moral duty to bring back his convicted absconding father to face justice and bring back nations looted wealth!
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 05, 2022 09:26am
@Justice, Yeah, a rising convict
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 05, 2022 09:28am
I still want to hear one more time about other countries being afraid to send Cypher to Pakistan you made my day with you brilliant ignorance.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 05, 2022 09:28am
Calibri Queen is on strike again.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 05, 2022 10:03am
He isnt corrupt like your entire family he dont need NRO
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Oct 05, 2022 10:21am
the ruling coalition government should stop chanting the NRO mantra, stop dragging their feet and set about the indigenous Natzi and the PTI cult before the external enemies interfere
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Oct 05, 2022 10:30am
Does this lady has any sense?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 12:08pm
He doesn't need relief, he wasn't the one importing power plants from India.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Oct 05, 2022 01:43pm
Do you or your family ever tell the truth?
Reply Recommend 0

