Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks $475m in punitive damages

Reuters Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 12:05pm
<p>A file photo of former US president Donald Trump. — Reuters/File</p>

A file photo of former US president Donald Trump. — Reuters/File

Former US president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming the network had carried out a “campaign of libel and slander” against him.

Trump claims in his lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that CNN had used its considerable influence as a leading news organisation to defeat him politically.

CNN declined to comment on the case.

Trump, a Republican, claims in the 29-page lawsuit that CNN had a long track record of criticising him but had ramped up its attacks in recent months because the network feared that he would run again for president in 2024.

“As a part of its concerted effort to tilt the political balance to the left, CNN has tried to taint the Plaintiff with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler,’” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit lists several instances in which CNN appeared to compare Trump to Hitler, including a January 2022 special report by host Fareed Zakaria that included footage of the German dictator.

Trump, who in 2020 lost a re-election bid to Democrat Joe Biden, has not said whether he would seek re-election.

In a statement, the former president said he would be filing lawsuits against other major media companies “in the coming weeks and months,” and that he could even take action against a congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

The lawsuit comes as the 76-year-old former president faces considerable legal woes, including a criminal investigation by the US Justice Department for retaining government records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in January 2021.

Trump was sued last month by New York state Attorney General Leticia James, who has accused him of lying to banks and insurers over the value of his assets

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 12:29pm
Old and bad habits die hard.
Samir
Oct 04, 2022 12:34pm
I’m not trump fan but CNN News is anti trump anti republicans. They crossed all limits during his presidency. It’s about time trump sued CNN he should have sued them long time ago.
Danish
Oct 04, 2022 12:39pm
He should win . That’s all they did all day .. defame him
Ismail
Oct 04, 2022 01:00pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you are right about media :)
Aragon
Oct 04, 2022 01:04pm
Trump has himself made a political career out of slander, but he has a point. Most ,if not all US and western media are highly biased and have lost most of the credibility to deliver impartial,fact based reporting.
MAK
Oct 04, 2022 01:13pm
At last someone has the guts to take the bull by its horns. Enough of lies spreading by the mainstream media around the world. New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and MSNBCs of this world can only be tamed by people like Trump
Steve Probeck
Oct 04, 2022 01:28pm
@Danish with good reason. And have you seen what oann and fox say about Biden?
Dr Asif
Oct 04, 2022 02:05pm
I don’t like Trump but I agree how media is being used for nefarious means ans being sued to influence public opinion
Nabi
Oct 04, 2022 02:14pm
Thumbs up
Ijaz
Oct 04, 2022 02:21pm
@Samir, being against someone or against a particular party does not mean that you are being defamatory. Defamation is unfounded, false and unsubstantiated slurs designed to diminish a reputation. I think Trump didn't need CNN or any one else to lower his reputation. He did that effectively by himself through his actions
Que
Oct 04, 2022 02:25pm
@Samir, What about Fox News being anti-democrats!!??!!!
Rizwan T
Oct 04, 2022 03:05pm
Mr. Trump was prolly a better president overall for America. No BS Business, bring soldiers home, true to the face. Way better than Obama.
Who killed Sarah Shahnawaz?

Aisha Sarwari
I’m advocating here for something very ordinary — to take the worst possible fallen woman this society hates to the core, and refuse to believe she deserves harm.

