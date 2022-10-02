DAWN.COM Logo

Cabinet approves legal action against Imran, aides over ‘cypher’ audios

Tahir Sherani Published October 2, 2022 Updated October 2, 2022 02:42pm
<p>PTI leaders Azam Khan, Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar.</p>

The cabinet has formally given the go-ahead to hold an inquiry into the audio leaks purportedly featuring PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party leaders, it emerged on Sunday.

On Friday, the cabinet suggested that legal action could be taken after a steady stream of audio recordings surfaced, most recently of informal conversations allegedly between Imran and his aides — Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and his former principal secretary Azam Khan — purportedly discussing the cypher that the PTI chief has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from office.

According to Cabinet Division documents dated October 1, which Dawn.com has seen, the Friday meeting had constituted a sub-committee “to deliberate and recommend actions regarding the conversation of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his political associates and the then secretary to the PM, available on the internet regarding the cypher message received from Parep Washington (Cypher No. 1-0678 dated March 7, 2022)”.

“Therefore, the apex investigation agency (FIA) may be directed to inquire into the matter by constituting a team of senior officers, which may co-opt officers/officials from other intelligence agencies for the purpose, and to proceed further against the perpetrators in accordance with the law,” the memo said.

The cabinet also sought the implementation report on its suggestions “immediately”.

In a handout issued after the Friday huddle, it was revealed that a copy of the cypher had gone “missing” from the Prime Minister House records, and the cabinet had subsequently formed a special committee which would determine the legal action to be taken against all those involved, including the ex-premier, ex-principal secretary to prime minister Azam Khan and senior ministers.

“The cabinet committee will consist of the representatives of the coalition parties in the government, along with ministers,” the handout issued had said.

The handout had declared that the “theft of diplomatic cypher records is an unforgivable crime” and violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The cabinet was told that the audios purportedly featuring Imran and his aides exposed “the criminal conspiracy of the former government”, while the cypher was given “fictitious meanings for political mileage and subsequently it was stolen after fraud, forgery, fabrication.”

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz maintained that the cypher was not just a piece of paper, saying “it belongs to the state of Pakistan.”

“Whoever violates the interests of the state by betraying the national trust should be made an example so that no foreign agent dares to harm the country in a political guise.”

PTI leaders react to cabinet’s decision

Senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the cabinet summary has “proved that the cypher is a reality”.

“The government has accepted our stance on the cypher,” he told a gathering in Multan today. Qureshi said his party is not afraid of the investigations announced by the government.

“We never took a step that harmed the interests of Pakistan. We served this country with dignity and will continue doing so,” he insisted.

Fawad Chaudhry pointed out a date of the cypher received to the then government in the summary issued by the cabinet, saying he hoped that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz “will not change her position on cypher investigation from independent commission”.

Senator Shibli Faraz also said the cypher is a reality, adding it was also shared by the PTI government with the National Assembly speaker and the chief justice of Pakistan among others.

“What is the discussion about? Is it to divert the attn from tanking economy or smoke screen Dar’s & Maryum NRO?” he asked.

Audio leaks

A couple of audios purportedly featuring Imran and his party leaders have surfaced on social media so far, prompting clamours from leaders of the ruling coalition for an action against the ex-premier for allegedly undermining national security.

In the first audio clip leaked on Sep 28, the former prime minister can be heard telling Azam to “play up” the cypher and turn it into a foreign plot to oust his government. He, however, adds that there is no need to name any country. “We only have to play it up. We don’t have to name America. We only have to play with this, that this date [of the no-trust vote] was [decided] before.”

To this end, Azam is heard suggesting to Imran to call a “meeting of then-foreign minister Qureshi and foreign secretary wherein we will ask Qureshi to read out the letter. So whatever he will tell us, I will type it down and convert it into [meeting] minutes” so that it becomes part of the office record.

Later in another audio clip that surfaced on social media on Sep 30, a voice, believed to be Imran’s, was heard saying: “Shah Jee we have to hold a meeting tomorrow […] you and the three of us (Imran, Qureshi and Azam Khan) and the foreign secretary.

“In it [the meeting], we have to tell them to quietly write the minutes of the meeting […] Azam is saying that we should draft the minutes and make photocopies of it.”

Here, the second voice, believed to be of Azam, was heard asking, “this cypher arrived on 7th or 8th […] it came on 8th”.

Here, the person on the other end, purportedly Imran, is heard saying that the meeting was held on the 7th.

“We don’t have to name the Americans […] under no circumstances do we have to take the name. So on this issue please, the name of the country should not come out of anyone. This is very important for all of you.

“That which country the letter came from […] I don’t want to hear the name from anyone,” the person believed to be Imran said.

In turn, the voice, supposedly belonging to Umar, can be heard saying: “Are you saying letter deliberately? This is not [a] letter, it is the meeting’s transcript.”

In his reply, the man believed to be Imran says that both the letter and the transcript were “the same thing”.

“People wouldn’t have understood the transcript. You say [things] like this in your jalsa,” Imran allegedly said.

Cablegate

The controversy surrounding the no-confidence motion against the former premier Imran Khan took a dramatic turn when the embattled PM brandished a letter at a rally on March 27 — days before his ouster — claiming it contained evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” hatched to topple his government.

Imran had kept mum about the contents of the letter when he first unveiled it but he spilled the beans days later by naming the United States when the exit of his government appeared imminent.

Imran’s allegation that the US spearheaded his exit from power was based on a cypher received from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, in which the envoy had reported about a meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu.

Majeed had reportedly said that Donald Lu warned that Imran Khan’s continuation in office, who was set to face a vote of no confidence, would have repercussions on bilateral relations.

The US was said to be annoyed with Imran over his “independent foreign policy” and visit to Moscow.

The Pentagon and the State Department have repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying there was no veracity to it.

The National Security Committee (NSC), which includes all services chiefs as well as the head of Pakistan’s top intelligence agency, took up the matter on March 31 with then-premier Imran Khan in the chair. The forum decided to issue a “strong demarche” to a country that it did not name over what it termed as “blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan”.

It had also termed the interference “unacceptable under any circumstances” and said the language used in the communique was undiplomatic.

While the forum had stopped short of calling the interference a conspiracy at the time, another meeting of the NSC was held on April 22 with newly elected premier Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, and which included the same military chiefs who attended the March 31 session.

During its second meeting, the NSC statement said it “reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting” and explicitly went on to add that it found no evidence of a foreign conspiracy.

AA
Oct 02, 2022 12:53pm
Will action be taken against maryam for trying to order machinery illegally?
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Oct 02, 2022 12:54pm
Finally NL is falling into its own ditch!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 02, 2022 12:56pm
Do inquiry into your own audios too, Khan wasn't importing power plants from India or cancelling health cards..
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Oct 02, 2022 01:00pm
Pakistan seems to be in political & economic mess. The need of the day is for Pak political leaders to unite and bring hope & light in Pakistan. Regrettably, some of them think that chaos in the country, will bring them to the top.
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Oct 02, 2022 01:08pm
Good decision came very late
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 02, 2022 01:09pm
A liar who shouted abuse against everyone on the basis of a biggest LIE must be punished.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 02, 2022 01:10pm
He wanted to play but the game is over. Long lonely prison nights are waiting for him.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 02, 2022 01:13pm
Audios are not accepted world-wide as a legal evidence!
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 02, 2022 01:17pm
Legal action for what? It proves cipher is real while PMLN kept saying it did not exist
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Oct 02, 2022 01:18pm
They supported foreign country in toppling an elected govt, it warrants investigation and punishment as per article 6.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Oct 02, 2022 01:22pm
At this point PDM has turned into a joke. This is another baseless case they want to build while Maryam has a tape where she want to import machine from India.
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to me
Oct 02, 2022 01:23pm
The US was said to be annoyed with Imran over his “independent foreign policy” and visit to Moscow. SO EXACTLY WHAT IK SAID. but IK said he will use it to expose the policies of USA. So the problem is that IK used cablegate to his advantage. WHAT IS THE PROBLEM WITH THAT?
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 02, 2022 01:26pm
Nawaz Khandhan looters working in collaboration with other PDM looters should stop ruining the country to get rid of Imran and instead concentrate on improving the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Oct 02, 2022 01:27pm
Wholesome investigation into cypher episode is required. We are gradually moving in that direction.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 02, 2022 01:28pm
PDM looters have pushed themselves into quicksand and finding it difficult to get out.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 02, 2022 01:28pm
The fraud party...when chors run the country
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 02, 2022 01:29pm
The current Govt has destroyed the economy in a short time and still want to concentrate on prosecuting IK which is not goi g to help the economy!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Oct 02, 2022 01:44pm
A thug has more street cred than this cabinet.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Oct 02, 2022 01:44pm
Shame on all institutions for making Pakistan the first true banana Republic in world's history
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 02, 2022 01:45pm
Considering the situation one is in now, it was very important to strategize properly the release into public domain selected details of the cypher.
Reply Recommend 0
Chinese Bat Virus
Oct 02, 2022 01:46pm
IK NAZI a fraudster.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Oct 02, 2022 01:51pm
The mafia can do whatever it wants to discredit Khan sahib, but failure is its destiny. They will fall on their faces and khan will be victorious in the end.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Oct 02, 2022 01:51pm
@Kanwar, Elected government of IK was not toppled,change was constitutional.
Reply Recommend 0
Asli Khan
Oct 02, 2022 01:53pm
The cabinet of crooks must not be shooting themselves in their foot. A revolution is just around the corner and they will not be able to stand against it even with the help of the neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Oct 02, 2022 01:54pm
Thieves and absconders on bail wants to punish true leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 02, 2022 02:06pm
The cabinet has formally given the go-ahead for holding an inquiry into the audio leaks purportedly featuring PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party leaders, it emerged on Sunday. This government does not realise, every false move it makes riles up the public and their anger increases. Public feels they are taken to be fools and they dont like it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 02, 2022 02:08pm
@Chinese Bat Virus , IK NAZI a fraudster. IK the peoples hero, incorruptible and honest.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 02, 2022 02:11pm
PDM government is over. The moment their backer retires in november , all will become normal and ok
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Oct 02, 2022 02:12pm
The stooge cabinet doesn't have any rights and not supported by the people to move against Mr.Khan and his PTI. Do not take any whimsical action that ultimately drag the country to the chaotic condition.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 02, 2022 02:12pm
they just have no idea what to do, and how to move forward, they are just at a dead end.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Oct 02, 2022 02:19pm
@Dr Atam Vetta, - IK is like ZAB, doesn't believe in engagement for the sake of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Oct 02, 2022 02:20pm
Don’t these guys have anything else to do? The country is drowned people need immediate relief to survive. Has the post flood drama finished post Uk visit?
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 02, 2022 02:22pm
And the drama continues. As if anyone should be surprised by these turn of events.
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Oct 02, 2022 02:23pm
Don’t mess with usa
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Oct 02, 2022 02:23pm
@Zak, - PML-N needs to be careful about 'foreign agents' doing the dirty work in the cabinet.
Reply Recommend 0
F
Oct 02, 2022 02:25pm
Why not investigate cypher itself
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Oct 02, 2022 02:25pm
Javid Hashmi got out of PTI at the right time after seeing inside out of IK's political road map.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Oct 02, 2022 02:28pm
Missing official document from the government files is a serious crime, which must be dealt properly and perpetrators be given necessary punishment as per law. No lapses needed in future
Reply Recommend 0
Crime minister
Oct 02, 2022 02:40pm
@Zain, yes pdm parties are digging their own grave.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 02, 2022 02:41pm
@Ba Akhlaq, Not really. In democracies, only the party with the biggest mandate has the right to form a coalition Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
JAAN-BHITTANI
Oct 02, 2022 02:42pm
cypher is nothing but a piece of precautions.. but both PDM and IK is using it for their political goals. No one think of the country...
Reply Recommend 0
Crime minister
Oct 02, 2022 02:42pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), you are correct if you are talking about an absconder who is the biggest liars run to London showing false reports.
Reply Recommend 0
Crime minister
Oct 02, 2022 02:43pm
@Irfan_Sydney , yes for all pdm member their days are numbered.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 02, 2022 02:45pm
@Love Your Country, And now he is nothing. He is nowhere to be seen. His political career is finished.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 02, 2022 02:54pm
@Love Your Country, Javed Hashmi was a planted stooge that came from PMLN and went back to them after getting info
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Oct 02, 2022 02:57pm
Criminals cabinet approved to take action against the innocents
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Oct 02, 2022 03:00pm
What about all the audios leaked about maryam and shehbaz why no investigation about them
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Oct 02, 2022 03:03pm
A fraud is a fraud and it is a crime. But if it involves a super power like America without any credible evidence, then it becomes unpardonable heinous crime. Imran khan is certainly accountable.
Reply Recommend 0

