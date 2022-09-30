DAWN.COM Logo

September 30, 2022

Naseem Shah tests positive for Covid-19

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published September 30, 2022 Updated September 30, 2022 10:50am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, a day after he was diagnosed a suffering from pneumonia, and was shifted to the team hotel from the local hospital.

Sources told Dawn that Naseem will follow the full Covid-19 protocol at the hotel and while he will remain in isolation for the next couple of days, he wouldn’t be locked up in his room and can move anywhere by keeping a safe distance.

Naseem sat out the fifth T20 against England on Wednesday and has now been ruled out of the last two matches of the series which will be played on Friday and Sunday here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The 19-year-old is part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup, which begins in Australia next month and the Pakistan Cricket Board is still waiting for his medical reports before making a decision on whether he will be able to participate in a tri-nation series in New Zealand ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan are scheduled to depart on Oct 3, a day after the England series concludes, for New Zealand where they will square off against the hosts and Bangladesh.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2022

