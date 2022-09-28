Resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated: Army chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that the resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated and stressed that no stone should be left unturned in taking action against terrorists.

The army chief made these remarks at the 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

The commanders were briefed in detail about the external and internal security situation with a particular focus on the flood situation and ongoing relief efforts being undertaken by army formations across the country.

According to a press release issued by the military’s media wing, Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the formation and directed them to “maintain strict vigil to guard [the country] against any threat”.

“The forum undertook a comprehensive review of the security environment with special focus on situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the army,” the Inter-Services Public Relations’ statement said.

The COAS, it went on, commended formations for reaching out to people in distress and helping them mitigate their sufferings. He also praised army doctors and paramedics for the provision of emergency medical care to flood affectees, particularly children and women including measures to check the spread of diseases in flood-hit areas.

“The COAS also appreciated army engineers/FWO (Frontier Works Organisation) for restoring accessibility of critical routes and communication infrastructure on an emergency basis,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that the army chief has directed formations to focus on relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and help restore routine life in flood-affected areas.