DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 28, 2022

Pakistan dollar bonds slump after Dar vows to bring down interest rates

Reuters Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 04:47pm
<p>This file photo shows foreign currency dealer counts US dollars at a shop in Karachi. — AFP/File</p>

This file photo shows foreign currency dealer counts US dollars at a shop in Karachi. — AFP/File

The country’s sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 8 cents to hit fresh record lows after new finance minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday vowed to bring down interest rates and fight inflation.

Shorter-dated issues suffered the biggest decline with the 2024 bond being bid at 40.2 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Bonds due in 2025 and 2027 fell just over 4 cents while longer-dated maturities received bids at just over 36.6 cents in the dollar.

Inflation in Pakistan is exceeding 27 per cent.

Dar also called the rupee currency undervalued and promised a strong response to resolve the country’s worst economic crisis.

Discussing the future roadmap, the senator said he would try to stabilise the currency before moving on to other targets.

“Our currency does not deserve to be there where it currently is. I believe some speculators who had been playing the game have now stopped. Before I landed here, they had started going in a good direction,” he added. “Our second priority is to bring inflation and interest rates down.”

To another question, the senator said his predecessor Miftah Ismail did everything he could to fix the economy.

“We will build it more and this is a consistent effort,” he added.

Long-term worries about Pakistan’s finances have been compounded over the last month by devastating Monsoon floods.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The whole truth
28 Sep, 2022

The whole truth

THE war on truth has never been more relentless than it is today. Authoritarianism is on the rise and purveyors of...
Real-world trolls
Updated 28 Sep, 2022

Real-world trolls

It's reprehensible how PTI supporters now seem convinced that politicians from opposing camps aren't entitled to basic dignity.
Islamabad wildlife
28 Sep, 2022

Islamabad wildlife

PRESERVING biodiversity is low on the list of priorities of both state and society. However, successful attempts at...
Noon leaks
Updated 27 Sep, 2022

Noon leaks

PMO audio leaks are a national security emergency that ought to be investigated at the highest level.
Cipher probe offer
27 Sep, 2022

Cipher probe offer

CONSIDERING the toxic political polarisation in the country, former prime minister Imran Khan’s suggestion that ...
Delaying Doha plans
27 Sep, 2022

Delaying Doha plans

WHEN Doha announced its intention to spend $3bn in different commercial and investment sectors of Pakistan around a...