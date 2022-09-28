DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 28, 2022

Shujaat opposes snap polls, proposes grand dialogue on economy

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 08:01am

GUJRAT: Pakistan Mus­lim League (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday called upon the government and the opposition to shun their differences and sit together to chalk out a strategy to address the economic crisis faced by Pakistan.

Talking to Dawn, the veteran politician disagreed with former prime minister Imran Khan’s demand for immediate elections, saying snap polls were not a solution to the economic woes.

In another suggestion, Mr Hussain proposed that in case someone disagreed over who would chair the joint dialogue, then the meeting should be chaired by figures from all camps on a rotational basis.

“If somebody still thinks that snap elections are the solution to the challenges of poverty and poor economy, then elections should be called within one week,” Mr Hussain said while referring to his proposal seeking a grand dialogue.

Speaking about the appointment of the army chief, the PML-Q president said that the matters relating to the army chief’s appointment or its internal affairs should not be interfered with as politics should stay away from the matters of the armed forces.

Mr Hussain also spoke about efforts to iron out differences in the Chaudhry household. He said his family’s well-wishers were making efforts to unite the family. I want the entire family to contest the next general elections on one platform in Gujrat; however, if somebody would not agree, it should be taken as a difference of opinion instead of rivalry.

In response to a question about his letter endorsing the nomination of Hamza Shehbaz against his cousin Parvez Elahi, Shujaat Hussain said as per the agreement reached with the PDM, Mr Elahi was supposed to be the joint candidate of the multi-party alliance, but he declined the offer on the eleventh hour. “It was due to that pledge I had to write the letter,” he added.

Earlier this month, Parvez Elahi also hinted at some background efforts to hammer out the differences within the party.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asli Khan
Sep 28, 2022 08:07am
Yeah yeah Shujaat Sb! We can see your wisdom. Your wisdom is nothing different than that of Zardaris and Shareefs.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 28, 2022 08:17am
Enough dialogs on economy already. Just work hard on it without spending time on interfering in neighbors' internal matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 28, 2022 08:34am
They way he speaks you can make up anything you want to hear .
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 28, 2022 08:44am
Zardari's spokesperson. Shujat's judgements are more for personal gain than for the country
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Sep 28, 2022 09:04am
Once the general elections are held most of the politicians like Shujaat will be impotent.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The whole truth
28 Sep, 2022

The whole truth

THE war on truth has never been more relentless than it is today. Authoritarianism is on the rise and purveyors of...
Real-world trolls
Updated 28 Sep, 2022

Real-world trolls

It's reprehensible how PTI supporters now seem convinced that politicians from opposing camps aren't entitled to basic dignity.
Islamabad wildlife
28 Sep, 2022

Islamabad wildlife

PRESERVING biodiversity is low on the list of priorities of both state and society. However, successful attempts at...
Noon leaks
Updated 27 Sep, 2022

Noon leaks

PMO audio leaks are a national security emergency that ought to be investigated at the highest level.
Cipher probe offer
27 Sep, 2022

Cipher probe offer

CONSIDERING the toxic political polarisation in the country, former prime minister Imran Khan’s suggestion that ...
Delaying Doha plans
27 Sep, 2022

Delaying Doha plans

WHEN Doha announced its intention to spend $3bn in different commercial and investment sectors of Pakistan around a...