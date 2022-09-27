Ishaq Dar sworn in as senator amid PTI protests

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani on Tuesday administered oath to senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar as senator amid protest by PTI.

The session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran after which Dar was sworn in.

During the ceremony, PTI senators gathered near the rostrum and chanted slogans after which the chairman called in security personnel.

Soon after the oath, the chairman opened the floor for discussions. Subsequently, the law minister welcomed Dar and hoped that he would serve the country, as he had done in the past.

Addressing the opposition senator, Tarar said: “We have always taken care of the sanctity of this house and we have always shown respect”.

The laws and Constitution are applicable to everyone […] your reservations are your personal ones, he added.

Before the oath, Dar met Sanjrani in the chairman’s chamber as the leaders discussed political matters. He was accompanied by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, DawnNewsTV reported.

Dar landed at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi yesterday night alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take over the charge of the finance portfolio, which he has previously held on three occasions.

Talking to reporters at the airbase, he said: “I will try my best to fulfil all the responsibilities. We will try to take the country out of the economic swamp it is stuck in […] the way we did in 1998-1999 and 2013-2014.”

Dar is expected to be sworn in as the finance minister as well, sources told Dawn. Earlier in the day, former finance minister Miftah Ismail formally tendered his resignation to the prime minister.

The change of command at the Ministry of Finance comes during a dark time for the country’s economy, which is hounded by fears of default after being hit by unprecedented currency devaluation and devastating floods.

