PKR loses Rs1 in interbank, close to all-time low

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 04:47pm

The PKR continued to depreciate on Tuesday, losing another Rs1 against the dollar in the interbank market.

The local currency closed at Rs238.91 per dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This equates to a depreciation of 0.42 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs237.91, bringing the PKR near the all-time low of Rs239.94 on July 28.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap) General Secretary Zafar Paracha blamed the rupee’s decline on speculation by banks, claiming that they had “made a year’s worth of profits in two months”.

He urged the SBP to take action against banks instead of “saving face” by going after a few exchange companies. The Ecap general secretary also called on the government to revisit trade and immigration policies with Afghanistan and Iran, saying they were “eating up our foreign reserves and revenues”.

Paracha said there was a shortage of the greenback in the market due to which Ecap had decided to cap the amount of dollars being sold, adding that this would help prevent the difference between rates in the interbank and open markets from widening.

He noted that after the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) deposit, Saudi Arabia had announced the rollover of a $3 billion loan for a year and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had said it was working on a programme for food security, education and rehabilitation.

“Since positive developments are happening, [we] expect the rupee will start gaining,” he said, adding that this expectation was bolstered by the SBP’s “good controls” and active steps.

Alpha Beta Core CEO Khurram Schehzad said the rupee fell due to the dollar strengthening against major currencies in the international market.

“Floods are adding more pressure on PKR due to expectedly higher imports ahead on account of agriculture and food due to massive devastation of essential crops.”

Meanwhile, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mohammad Idrees lamented that due to the PKR’s continuous decline against the dollar, import of raw materials was becoming more expensive. This, in turn, would negatively affect the export target, he warned.

He urged Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to immediately call a meeting with stakeholders.

“The widening trade deficit will increase our problems. A concrete policy to curb imports will need to be made and the dollar’s rate will need to be fixed,” he commented.

The rupee has been on a losing streak since Sept 2. Data compiled by financial data and analytics portal Mettis Global showed the rupee’s value has declined 13.9pc or Rs33 since July 1.

During the last 52 weeks, the PKR has lost 29.17pc against the greenback. It had reached a record low of Rs239.94 on July 28.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 20, 2022 01:13pm
What else could be expected under the auspices of the liar, wicked, crooked and biased ruling junta of the three musketeers and their corrupt, cunning, cruel, crafty, crazy and criminal cronies, running relentlessly in the corridors of power and influence in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Sep 20, 2022 01:16pm
All 20 major currencies are losing value, it's not just the PKR, because the dollar is getting strong, and the federal reserve is trying to bring it in control....
Reply Recommend 0
Navaneeth
Sep 20, 2022 01:16pm
No worries, we have CPEC and Umma.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 20, 2022 01:30pm
Great going PDM. Can Supreme Leader in London provide his wisdom on how to solve this problem?
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Sep 20, 2022 01:38pm
What Does Star Trek and Pak Rupee have in common , both ......'boldly go where no one has gone before'
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 20, 2022 01:54pm
Political uncertainty puts huge pressure on currency markets (and stocks). The markets will remain jittery until decisive, free and fair elections are held. Price hikes and declining rupee value is hurting all people, including neutrals. It's plain to see this experiment of imposing thugs in Govt badly failed.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Sep 20, 2022 01:56pm
Exporting stuff should be a priority to earn foreign exchange.
Reply Recommend 0
Suleman
Sep 20, 2022 02:22pm
@Texas Tariq, you are a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 20, 2022 02:23pm
Thank you PDM. Keep up the good work
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Sep 20, 2022 02:29pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, impressive
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 20, 2022 02:36pm
@Texas Tariq, this is no consolation. We have to pay more for fuels and that means everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah The Great
Sep 20, 2022 04:06pm
Who should we thank, now.?
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Sep 20, 2022 04:56pm
Where is Miftah Sahib? No statement yet?
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Sep 20, 2022 05:00pm
@SayNoToPlastics, so use less fuel, turn off unnecessary consumption, the entire world is facing this problem, the only reason some can survive better is either they have foreign reserves or produce own energy. Pakistan needs to learn to live within it's means.
Reply Recommend 0
Vj
Sep 20, 2022 05:24pm
Rohit sharma’s record in trouble.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 05:35pm
@Navaneeth, yes both are non earning loss making entities.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 05:36pm
@Suleman, 100% correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 05:37pm
@Zahid , well said but go holdly into the decline as far as the PKR is concerned.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Sep 20, 2022 05:43pm
Shabaz speed = Dollar speed...Economy disaster by handlers
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Sep 20, 2022 05:54pm
Have elections and bring IK back,dollar will fall soon,
Reply Recommend 0

