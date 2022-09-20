DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get ‘out of control’ as deaths rise

Dawn.com | Imtiaz Ali | Qurban Ali Khushik | Reuters Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 08:01pm
<p>A displaced flood-affected family sits under the shade of a cot bed at Dera Allah Yar in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on September 20, 2022.</p>

<p>Internally displaced people gather to receive free food near their makeshift camp in the flood-hit Chachro of Sindh province on September 19. — AFP</p>

<p>A boy wades through flood waters at Sohbatpur in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on September 19. — AFP</p>

At least nine more people have died from water-borne diseases in flood-hit areas of Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday, warning they risked losing control of the spread of infections in a crisis that the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) described as “beyond bleak”.

An intense and long monsoon dumped around three times as much rain on Pakistan than on average in recent weeks, causing major flooding which killed 1,559 people, including 551 children and 318 women, according to the disaster management agency.

This figure does not include those killed by disease in the aftermath.

Hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the floods are living in the open and as flood waters spread over hundreds of kilometres start to recede, which officials say may take two to six months, stagnant waters have led to diseases like malaria, dengue fever, skin and eye infections and acute diarrhoea.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the surge in diseases has the potential for a “second disaster”.

In Sindh, the region worst hit by the floods, the provincial government said nine people died of gastroenteritis, acute diarrhoea and suspected malaria on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from diseases to 318 since July 1.

Over 2.7 million people have been treated for water-borne diseases at makeshift or mobile hospitals set up in flood-hit regions since July 1, it said, with 72,000 people treated at these facilities on Monday alone.

Sindh govt urges people to exercise caution

In a video message earlier today, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho urged people to adopt safety measures against vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue as the death toll from catastrophic floods across the country neared 1,600.

“The government is doing anti-dengue sprays across the province but there are some precautions that people need to take at home as well,” she said in a video message.

“Apply mosquito repellant lotions on your body. Put mosquito coils on the entrance of the house at dawn and dusk. Don’t keep water open, make sure you cover it where it is in utensils or in buckets. Spray your houses,” Pechuho recommended.

She said that in case of fever, paracetamol and panadol should be consumed. In case of a low platelet count, go to a hospital immediately, the minister pointed out.

Pechuho added that a 24/7 emergency helpline (021- 99223374) has been launched by the Sindh government to cater to internally displaced persons and those affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, at a press conference later in the day, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh saw a peak of 426 dengue cases on September 15.

“The health department and administration together worked and as a result, 221 cases were reported in the last 24 hours,” he revealed, adding that the caseload has effectively halved.

Regarding malaria, Wahab said that Sindh has reported 148,589 cases of the disease since the floods.

ADB announces ‘significant’ relief, rehabilitation package for flood-hit Pakistan

Earlier today, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said that it was working “quickly” to provide a “significant” relief and rehabilitation package following catastrophic floods in the country.

In a statement, the ADB said that the package is designed to “support people, livelihoods, and infrastructure immediately and in the long-term”.

For the short and medium-term, the bank said it would use ongoing projects to repair damaged infrastructure, including roads and irrigation infrastructure, and to support the development and financial stability of the agriculture sector to boost food security.

“We’re also processing countercyclical support to help the poor and vulnerable, especially women and children, weather the impacts of food prices and other external shocks,” the ADB said.

Long-term, we’ll prioritise projects that support post-flood reconstruction and strengthen climate and disaster resilience, it added.

“We will provide more details of our new assistance package when it is finalised. We will work closely with the government and other international agencies to help rebuild the lives and livelihoods of the more than 33 million people affected by the disaster,” the ADB concluded, adding that it stood with the people of the country.

The announcement came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly where he is expected to highlight Pakistan’s climate catastrophe.

“Reached NY a few hours ago to tell Pakistan’s story to the world, a story of deep anguish and pain arising out of a massive human tragedy caused by floods. In my address at UNGA and bilateral meetings, I will present Pakistan’s case on issues that call for world’s immediate attention,” he said.

Ahsan urges nation to play its part

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that two-thirds of the country had been affected by floods.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal speaks during a media briefing on Tuesday.—DawnNewsTV
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal speaks during a media briefing on Tuesday.—DawnNewsTV

“Today, I want to appeal to those Pakistanis whose businesses are operating as per usual, whose crops are swaying in the fields, those who are sleeping peacefully in their beds at night with the fan or air conditioner on […] hundreds of thousands of our brothers and sister have been displaced because floods have turned the entire district into a sea.”

Today, they are seeking refuge along the side of the road, the minister said as he highlighted the losses due to the floods. Iqbal said the nation should play their part in helping the country combat this crisis, adding that this should continue until the last displaced Pakistani returns home.

During the press conference, the minister also said that the government was working on introducing an “adopt a district programme” so that flood-affected areas could be provided support from areas that had been spared.

“We are sending requests to the provincial government for this programme,” he said as he called on areas spared by the floods in Punjab to lend their support to affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan.

Water levels in Sindh

Official in charge of the irrigation cell for Manchhar Lake, Sher Mohammad Mallah, told Dawn.com that the water level was at 120.4 feet reduced level.

He went on to say that the water in nine union councils of Sehwan had reduced by three feet, adding that there was at least five feet of water in the villages.

Dadu Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah said that the pressure on the bunds surrounding Johi, Mehar and Bhan Syedabad had alleviated but there was still 7-8 feet of water in some areas.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir visited the hometown of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and tweeted a video showing a flooded area with submerged electric poles poking out of the water.

“My boat touched the rooftops of many homes submerged by the water of Manchhar Lake,” the journalist said.

Over Rs25b distributed among flood victims, says minister

At a press conference later today, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said that the government has so far distributed over Rs25 billion among flood victims under the Benazir Income Support (BISP) programme.

“This time the cash dispersement has not been conducted via retail vendors. We have established special campsites in every district,” she said.

Marri pointed out that the reason for the setting up of these campsites was to ensure accountability in the distribution of money. “We have a zero-tolerance and no-nonsense policy over deductions.

“It is important to tell you that we are giving this amount to 10.21 million families, we ensure that any criminal element is caught. And this is a message to the grass-root level,” she added.

Comments (63)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Someone
Sep 20, 2022 11:55am
Pakistan is paying the cost of too much Kashmir centric policies. And such flooding will come every year unless infrastructure is not looked at.
Reply Recommend 0
N Irade
Sep 20, 2022 12:47pm
Question is how significant... & at what cost or interest. The very fact the numbers are not shared indicates something is amiss
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 20, 2022 12:50pm
Loans, loans and more loans. Please remember, there is no "free lunch" anywhere in the world from anybody.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Addy
Sep 20, 2022 12:59pm
It's high time, Pakistan forms a Commission or a body, that looks into Natural disasters and it should work under the govt., to form and restore areas that will be & can be affected. One thing that is important is to keep such bodies or institutions out of the MPs and political parties, as they will work in a continuous manner regardless of a govt., is coming and going.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 20, 2022 01:05pm
All will be going in corrupt PDM politics
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 20, 2022 01:06pm
@Someone , Indeed high time we get off our high horse. We need to recognise Insreal and let Kashmir go. We have been given this lollipop for 75 years and now we dont have enough roti to give to our citizens
Reply Recommend 0
matazona
Sep 20, 2022 01:16pm
Mr. Ahsan Iqbal please tell us how much you donate for these people?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 20, 2022 01:21pm
@Someone , Kashmir has no any relation with mega floods in the Indus Plains!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 20, 2022 01:23pm
@asma, this is a very rare chance to do something good for re-perpetuation of the ruling government!
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 20, 2022 01:30pm
Can the Pakistani Nation Raise its head and walk ahead of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 20, 2022 01:33pm
We appreciate the roll of ADP for the flood affectees, but what imported government did for them?
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Sep 20, 2022 01:37pm
Plz give the amount through your own agencies directly to the affected persons. If you give to the current government half of the amount would end up in London and half in Dubai.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 20, 2022 01:40pm
India comes to the rescue again. Modi has a big heart
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Sep 20, 2022 01:55pm
Very important at this time that resilient infrastructure be made as soon as possible. For example Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway is quite necessary when we see the roads & railway impacted by floods. There are numerous other projects that are needed.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 20, 2022 01:58pm
If the flood damage and recovery are not dealt with, with or without the loans, then the lives of millions will remain affected for the next 5-7 years. The government will end up spending more money in the long term than if it takes care of it right now. Not to mention, there would be a whole lot more dead bodies lying around. These are working people, with significant contribution to the national economy. That sound free lunch?
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Sep 20, 2022 04:08pm
@Someone , India needs to pay less attention to their barbaric rule over Kashmir and focus on the civil unrest!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 20, 2022 04:44pm
New house in london
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 20, 2022 04:46pm
Imported debt for imported regime, more bad news for the people.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 20, 2022 04:48pm
Debt burden for the people, palaces for the thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 20, 2022 05:01pm
Why not sell some nuclear weapons and pay for reconstruction.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed
Sep 20, 2022 05:20pm
Get rid of rusty zamindari wadera system from sindh and give it to power to young educated people else thug people like jam and Jatoi will never let grow educated young’s to power.
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Sep 20, 2022 05:28pm
Ahsan: When will PDM do its part by brining back looted money? "Ahsan urges nation to play its part"
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Sep 20, 2022 05:34pm
Pakistan should invest all this aid into the Kashmir cause.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Sep 20, 2022 05:35pm
Let’s hope that ADB will control the money and keep track of every paisa spent, do not let this government get a hold of the money, there’s a reason these people are still poor and homeless, with no money
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Sep 20, 2022 05:37pm
@N Irade, “ Question is how significant..” you have no right to ask questions when they are giving all that to you for free. You are not buying it, you’re being given all that for free.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Sep 20, 2022 05:39pm
@M. Saeed, Kashmir is related because you have spent all your resources into that cause and your army, and now you have no roti to eat and no kapda to wear.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Sep 20, 2022 05:41pm
Are the atom bombs under flood water
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Sep 20, 2022 05:41pm
@A Shah, LOL!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Sep 20, 2022 05:41pm
Why hardly any floods in Punjab while all rivers pass through Punjab?? The money received will never reach these victims.
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Sep 20, 2022 06:04pm
@M. Saeed, Sure it does! Because of the Kashmir dispute, you fought three wars with India, diverted all your financial resources towards building the Military and paid no attention to building critical infrastructure such as dams. You also did not focus on educating the kids and promoted corruption culture! This is all because of your obsession with Kashmir!
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Sep 20, 2022 06:14pm
@Someone , India needs to pay less attention to their barbaric rule over Kashmir and focus on the civil unrest! "The point you missed is - Floods is an issue for Pakistan and it's Pakistanis that are begging for help, both before and after floods !!! "
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 06:17pm
Begging and Pleading for Aid but can spend on acquiring J10 jets from PRChina. Frankly Pakistan is a mess but little hope.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 06:19pm
@Someone , purchased J10 jets and at a time like this! Commonsense and responsible governance went out the window.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 06:19pm
@Someone , 100% correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 06:21pm
@asma, 200% correct. Add we cannot do right with what we have but wanting something we don't require.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 06:22pm
@Fayyaz Hafeez, asking too much.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 06:23pm
@M. Saeed, yes it does when we have no money to buy food and medicine and repair the damage.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 06:23pm
@M. Saeed, nonsense.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Sep 20, 2022 06:24pm
If Pakistanis don’t come to help to affected Pakistanis, then it is hard for rest of the world to help? should central government take a share of military budget and budget going to Punjab and reallocate it for affected states?
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 20, 2022 06:24pm
@Someone , History belies your claims, all of our major damns were built when we were following a robust Kashmir policy.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 06:24pm
@A Shah, frankly don't make us laugh because it hurts.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 06:25pm
@MZI, where is the money for all of these pipe dream projects?
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 06:27pm
@Fragile State , quite irrational and bereft of facts.and reality.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 20, 2022 06:28pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Not only there is no such thing as free lunch, the paid for lunch is sent directly to palaces in Europe using 200 million Pakistanis as collateral.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Sep 20, 2022 06:28pm
@Fayyaz Hafeez, never. It has never done it because it’s leaders and people don’t know how to lead
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 20, 2022 06:33pm
@Jokhio, You are assuming that the 'donors' intend to send this money to the poor. They are money lenders who are only interested in the interest rate.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 20, 2022 06:36pm
@Tajammal, All parties are only interested in elevating your debt to the point where it can only be paid by surrendering your nuclear program.
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Sep 20, 2022 06:44pm
@asma, and corrupt to the core PTI too.
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Sep 20, 2022 06:45pm
@asma, after 75 years can’t let K go. Keep working on Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Sep 20, 2022 06:46pm
@matazona, first ask this to IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Sep 20, 2022 06:57pm
@Dr. Addy, NOT UNDER this government. Its operation should be FREE FROM any government EXCEPT financial audits, AND transparency re projects not being favors to particular political constituencies.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 20, 2022 07:07pm
Imran Khan got trillions of dollars via Telefon than why he can help his brothers and sisters from Sindh and baluchistan in need. Why Punjab not participating to rescue flood effectees? Providing them food shelters?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 20, 2022 07:20pm
Poor Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Sep 20, 2022 07:36pm
Why China not giving assistance?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 20, 2022 07:49pm
@M. Emad , Poor 1 Million Bengalis( Rohingyas) from Burma now living like destitutes in the Camps in Bangla Desh. They are suffering there.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Sep 20, 2022 07:53pm
Money for Zardari and Sharifs….which common Pakistanis will have to pay back…
Reply Recommend 0
anokhaa_laadla
Sep 20, 2022 08:11pm
Zardari may not have enough voters to buy again as most poor people are perishing in Sindh , thanks to mismanagement by corrupt Sindh politicians .
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 20, 2022 08:30pm
@Rahim, Karachi, China is the only one giving assistance, others are supporting the imported-regime they exported.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Sep 20, 2022 08:31pm
Do we have enough medicines to control these diseases?
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Sep 20, 2022 08:40pm
INDIA donates $100 million worth of medicines. Pakistan accepts it. Classy.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Sep 20, 2022 09:02pm
@Fragile State , What has India got to do with our own problem?
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 20, 2022 09:02pm
I do not see any difference between Ethopia and Pakistan. Both look alike.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Sep 20, 2022 09:04pm
@Alih Kazmi, You are just dreaming. No major dams were built in decades.
Reply Recommend 0

