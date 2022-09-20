DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 20, 2022

Don’t touch foreigners, official tells public after China’s first monkeypox case

AFP Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 08:38am

BEIJING: A top Chinese health official has warned the public to avoid “skin-to-skin contact with foreigners” to prevent the spread of monkeypox after the country confirmed its first case.

China recorded the infection on Friday in a person who had recently arrived from overseas and is in quarantine, health officials had said earlier.

“To prevent possible monkeypox infection and as part of our healthy lifestyle, it is recommended that 1) you do not have direct skin-to-skin contact with foreigners,” Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote in a post on his official twitter-like Weibo account on Saturday.

Wu also called for people to avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who had been abroad within the past three weeks as well as all “strangers”.

He said China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions and tight border controls had so far prevented the spread of monkeypox, and cautioned against allowing cases to “slip through the net”. His post was widely shared across different Chinese social media platforms over the weekend, but the comments section under the initial post was disabled.

Some who commented on forwarded versions or screenshots of his post were concerned Wu’s guidelines could lead to xenophobia and drew parallels to the violence Asian people overseas faced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the association of the virus with people of Chinese heritage.

Several pointed out that there were foreign workers and long-time residents in China who have not left the country due to Covid restrictions. “Did someone jump and scream discrimination?” wrote one commentator.

“Does he know that many foreigners have been staying in China for years?” another said.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sharifs’ silence
Updated 20 Sep, 2022

Sharifs’ silence

Instead of providing assurances that matters are under control, the Sharif brothers have left even old questions unanswered.
Cluster approach
20 Sep, 2022

Cluster approach

HINDSIGHT, they say, is usually 20/20. But in the case of the flood disaster, the lessons of 2010 have not been...
Deprived of education
20 Sep, 2022

Deprived of education

THE fact that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers continue to disallow girls from attending secondary school indicates...
Sectarian concerns
19 Sep, 2022

Sectarian concerns

A RECENTLY released study by the Brussels-based International Crisis Group has raised some pertinent but disturbing...
The youngest victims
Updated 19 Sep, 2022

The youngest victims

As aftermath of cataclysmic floods continues to unfold, youngest Pakistanis are most at risk.
Solar debate
19 Sep, 2022

Solar debate

A NEWS report on notices received by citizens living in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority over the installation...