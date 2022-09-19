DAWN.COM Logo

Robbery suspect gunned down by injured victim in Karachi's Ayub Goth: police

Imtiaz Ali Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 08:19pm

A robbery suspect was gunned down by a wounded victim while two accomplices were arrested by the Sohrab Goth police in Karachi on Monday afternoon, according to police and rescue services.

Sohrab Goth Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Wilayat Shah said that four suspected robbers tried to loot a citizen, Shahid Nawaz, 30, at Ayub Goth.

The SHO said they shot and injured him upon resistance but he also took out his pistol and opened fire on them. As a result, one robber was killed on the spot, Shah added.

The police, Shah continued, rushed to the spot after receiving information and arrested two suspects, Kaleemullah and Raziullah. He added that the police recovered two pistols and one motorbike from their custody.

Shah said the suspect's body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, an Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that the injured citizen was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Immediately after the incident was reported, Karachi police chief Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Odho announced an Rs50,000 cash award for Nawaz.

The city police chief, in a message to citizens, said that their lives were precious and urged them to exercise caution in such situations.

GettingThere
Sep 19, 2022 08:26pm
What, why did the police announce 50,000 reward? This is sending out the wrong message..
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 19, 2022 08:37pm
Robbery increase in Pakistan cities after flood.
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem
Sep 19, 2022 08:42pm
Resist, but do not risk your life.
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad
Sep 19, 2022 08:46pm
Good, reward will encourage citizens to fight for their posessions.
Reply Recommend 0
AttiyaCanada
Sep 19, 2022 08:47pm
@GettingThere, To encourage citizens to do the job of police as there is no security for the common people!
Reply Recommend 0

