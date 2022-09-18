Half sleeves, outdoor activities curtailed for a month as Sindh issues dengue SOPs for Karachi schools

The Sindh government has ordered public and private educational institutions in Karachi to pause physical training and assembly for a month as part of new standard operating procedures (SOPs) in wake of the dengue outbreak to prevent disease spread, it emerged on Sunday.

According to an administrative order issued by the city assistant commissioner on Friday, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, all education institutions were directed to follow the new SOPs in “letter and spirit” for a month and until further orders.

The following instructions were issued as part of the new SOPs:

Students to wear full sleeve shirts and trousers

Hundred per cent inspection of containers inside indoor premises to avoid water accumulation for a long time

Ensure cleanliness and proper solid waste management

Ensure regular spraying within institutional premises to prevent dengue and malaria spread

Clean water tanks to be properly covered and elimination of water pooling sources

Ensure mosquito repellent access to students and staff

Prevent water stagnation in and around institutional premises

Cover items that can possibly store water

Carry out awareness sessions regarding safety measures to prevent dengue and malaria

Contact district administration for curative measures in case dengue larvae found

Meanwhile, data from the Sindh health department showed that 386 dengue cases were reported in the province in the 24 hours leading to Sunday, with the bulk of the infections reported in Karachi division — 349.

In the rest of Sindh, 28 cases were reported in Hyderabad division, five in Mirpurkhas division, two in Shaheed Benazirabad division and one each in Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

Karachi division also led the province’s caseload of 3,020 cases reported in September with 2,818 cases.