DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 18, 2022

IMF to support Pakistan’s flood relief, reconstruction efforts ‘under current programme’

Tahir Sherani Published September 18, 2022 Updated September 18, 2022 07:37pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday said it would support flood relief and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan under the current programme agreed to between the two, according to a statement from the IMF’s resident representative in the country, Esther Perez Ruiz.

The statement said that the IMF was “deeply saddened” by the devastating impact of the recent floods in Pakistan and extended its sympathies to the millions of flood victims.

“We will work with others in the international community to support, under the current programme, the authorities’ relief and reconstruction efforts, and especially their ongoing endeavour to assist those affected by the floods while ensuring sustainable policies and macroeconomic stability,” the statement said.

Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33m people and killed more than 1,540 since June 14, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops, in damage estimated at $30 billion.

Both the government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have blamed climate change for the extreme weather that led to the flooding, which submerged nearly a third of the country.

They have also negatively impacted the economy and market which were otherwise expected to improve after the IMF bailout package.

Last month, the IMF’s Exe­cu­tive Board completed the combined seventh and eighth revi­ews of a loan facility for Pak­is­tan, allowing immediate disbursement of $1.1bn to the country.

An official IMF statement pointed out that the disbursement “brings total purchases (money made available) for budget support under this arrangement to about $3.9bn.”

This Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement — signed in July 2019 — was to provide $6bn to Pakistan during a 39-month period. The IMF board had approved an extension of the programme until end-June 2023.

The board had also approved “rephasing and augmentation” of Pakistan’s access to the funds by SDR720m ($934m) which would bring the total access under the EFF to about $6.5bn.

IMF Loan, Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 18, 2022 07:41pm
We don't need further loans to counter the devastation of flood. We shall appreciate if International community take all/part of our loan liabilities as we are paying the price of industrial revolution of developed countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 18, 2022 07:50pm
More of IMF. Time for party. Great sucess.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Missing direction
Updated 18 Sep, 2022

Missing direction

One hopes that he hasn’t been forced into the shadows by detractors from within the PML-N.
Political interference
18 Sep, 2022

Political interference

PUNJAB Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal’s decision to quit his position and proceed on a two-week leave of absence is ...
A long-awaited tour
18 Sep, 2022

A long-awaited tour

IT is a tour that has been 17 years in the making and comes after one that was cancelled almost a year ago. Finally,...
Restraint needed
Updated 17 Sep, 2022

Restraint needed

Growing perception of internal differences appears to have eroded SC’s standing as neutral arbiter.
Putin’s offer
17 Sep, 2022

Putin’s offer

REALPOLITIK suggests that Pakistan should be considering all offers that can help shore up its fragile economy. In...
Crumbling heritage
17 Sep, 2022

Crumbling heritage

THE failure to limit flood damage to Mohenjo Daro despite warnings from the heritage site’s administration is an...