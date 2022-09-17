DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab Chief Secretary Kam­ran Ali Afzal reaches end of his tether, goes on leave ‘for good’

Mansoor Malik Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 08:09am

LAHORE: “Frustrated and disheartened” over the working of his office under the current political set-up and with repeated pleas for transfer out of the province going unheeded, Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kam­ran Ali Afzal finally decided to quit his post and proceed on leave for two weeks.

The development comes just a few days after Mr Afzal had once again requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to transfer him out of Punjab due to his inability to work with the PTI and PML-Q coalition government in the province. He is said to have been troubled by the transfers and postings of officers “against merit”, as well as the security of tenure of officers across Punjab.

The Punjab Services and General Administration Department has granted an earned leave to Mr Afzal, and entrusted the charge of routine work of the chief secretary’s office to Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal from Sept 16 to 30.

Sources in the bureaucracy believe Mr Afzal has left his office for good; he expects the federal government to post his replacement during his leave or he will have his leave extended.

They also maintain the chief secretary’s sudden departure will cause serious administrative and governance issues, as the province is currently mired in multiple crises ranging from floods, dengue, prices of essential commodities and agriculture.

CS Afzal had been repeatedly requesting for his transfer from Punjab since the PTI-PML-Q coalition took over once again.

Back in April, when they were in opposition, the two parties had accused him of leaning towards the PML-N, during the episode of Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the chief minister in the Punjab Assembly and his subsequent oath ceremony at the Governor House under police cover.

Both CS Afzal and then-police chief Rao Sardar Ali Khan had requested transfers out of the province soon after the PTI had swept the July 17 by-elections in the province. Mr Khan’s request, though, had been granted around a week later.

Mr Afzal told Dawn he had absolutely no leanings whatsoever towards any political party. He said he had managed Hamza’s election and the oath ceremony on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

“Any assumption of political leanings will be completely erroneous,” he said, adding: “I, however, do try to live by a certain set of values and this is the whole truth.”

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi was initially furious over the April episode in the assembly, but later accepted Mr Afzal. The CS, however, continued facing problems in ensuring transfers and postings on merit and the security of tenure of officers, and had to shuffle the bureaucracy after the change of government in Punjab.

CM Elahi was also asking the chief secretary and the new police chief to take action against the officers who were involved in the alleged torture of PTI leaders and workers during their long march on Islamabad on May 25. Over the same episode, the Punjab government had eventually surrendered several senior officers to the federal government, including the capital city police officer and Lahore deputy inspector general of police, Special Branch additional inspector general and a few district police chiefs. The Lahore police had also transferred 25 station house officers.

While some sources claim the chief minister indeed ignored the chief secretary in the matter of transfers and postings of senior officers - and cited the postings of several officers, including Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Lahore Commissioner Aamir Jan and Local Government Secretary Mubashir Hassan - others believe there is more to it than meets the eye.

On not taking the CS into confidence, a senior officer said there were several instances when the head of an institution was not asked about postings of his subordinates. “It is the duty of the head to put his subordinates to work and get the optimum output while monitoring regularly,” the officer said.

After Mr Afzal’s multiple requests to the PML-N-led coalition government in the centre for withdrawal of his services from Punjab had gone unheeded, he wrote a formal letter last month citing “personal reasons” for the request.

However, Mr Afzal’s request was not entertained. Earlier this week, the chief secretary had yet again expressed his resolve to leave his office, and told officers, including commissioners and deputy commissioners, in a dengue review meeting that he had requested the federal government once again for a transfer. He had even told the officers this would be his last meeting with them.

The CS told Dawn he had always spoken about a citizen-centric bureaucracy grounded in the politics-administration dichotomy, which required appointments based on merit and security of tenure. He said he tried his best to achieve this, and to some extent even did.

“But with three governments in four months, this became increasingly difficult. If I cannot protect my officers and the basic ethos of the civil service, where is the honour in staying?” he asked, adding: “My issue is not political leanings, it is good governance.”

Soon after CS Afzal’s Aug 7 letter, CM Elahi had sent a panel of three senior officers – Cabinet Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Abdullah Sumbal and former Board of Revenue senior member Babar Hayat Tarar -- to the federal government for posting of one as the Punjab chief secretary.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2022

Comments (27)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Khan
Sep 17, 2022 08:16am
Salute to this brave and courages bureaucrat who is facing PTI-PMLQ onslaught in punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Sep 17, 2022 08:29am
Now where is the merit - Posting transfers without taking CS in confidence can be challenged in courts as CS is the head of all administrative matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 17, 2022 08:44am
He is a principled and a honorable man who is being persecuted by the PTI. Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 17, 2022 08:45am
Pakistan will never be a successful country as long as corruption and politics play a role in sidelining efficient and honest bureaucrats.
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Sep 17, 2022 09:07am
Breakdown!
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 17, 2022 09:36am
Some more excuses being created to overthrow illegally government in Punjab
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 17, 2022 09:51am
They are all guilty of something or the other & start talking. Guilt makes you speak.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 17, 2022 10:01am
Pti and pmlq are destroying punjab.No support to the businesses and people from.punjab are leaving out for work.Talent is leaving all because of such bad governannce of pti and pmlq in punjab.They need to go.
Reply Recommend 0
Its me
Sep 17, 2022 10:11am
How Tolerant of PTI!
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 17, 2022 10:15am
For what he did in Punjab against the activists and supporters of PTI, his leave or transfer application should be rejected and instead he should be fired and FIR registered against him
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Sep 17, 2022 10:15am
Well done pti, apart from your own zombies you have zero support from anyone with a working brain.
Reply Recommend 0
Mona
Sep 17, 2022 10:24am
When is pervaiz elahi going to be thrown out????
Reply Recommend 0
Sak
Sep 17, 2022 10:31am
Merit to some means loyalty to Sharifs.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Sep 17, 2022 11:03am
Good riddance. PMLN man gone for good.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 17, 2022 11:05am
Yes he has suddenly found his conscious which was absent during Hamza’s tenure .
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Faisal
Sep 17, 2022 11:36am
There are so many transfers and re-posting occured (The Nepotism Phenomena) in our beloved country's governance model, and that has been in practice since begenning. What's the point of sharing this news item?
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 17, 2022 11:47am
Good riddance
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Sep 17, 2022 11:54am
Kamran Afzal is well known to be a (rare) upright and honest civil servant. How he reached this far in first place is itself surprising, but what is no surprise is that a man of integrity is unable to work with PTI or PMLQ. Punjab has been mishandled for over 4 years now.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Sep 17, 2022 12:06pm
Bureaucracy is a political party , without a symbol . They are the major contributors of peoples sufferings , instead of doing public service , they are busy in dirty politics . Over the years , all state institutions are losing their credibility
Reply Recommend 0
Umer
Sep 17, 2022 12:15pm
Another puppet of Shareef family. He didnt have any problems when Hamza became CM and did transfers.
Reply Recommend 0
Muna
Sep 17, 2022 12:25pm
PTI and Elahi are Fascists
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 17, 2022 12:25pm
The development comes just a few days after Mr Afzal had once again requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to transfer him out of Punjab This man is a PML N crony who was a key instigator of 25th May, mayhem. He never complained when Hamza was posting on cronyism not merit. He should be sent home for good.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 17, 2022 12:29pm
Good riddance. He supported PML and it’s goons to attack protesting civilians so he should leave for good and never return.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Sep 17, 2022 01:04pm
Wait for the notification from the imported govt giving him a job in the centre.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 17, 2022 01:51pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman M
Sep 17, 2022 01:55pm
Mr Kamran Azal should be replaced by Atta Tarar.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Sep 17, 2022 02:50pm
He is a PMLN lackey. That is why he wanted out.
Reply Recommend 0

