DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 16, 2022

Taiwan warns Russia, China ties 'harm' international peace

AFP Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 12:09pm
<p>This combination of pictures created on September 15 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit in Samarkand. — AFP</p>

This combination of pictures created on September 15 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit in Samarkand. — AFP

Taiwan said on Friday ties between Russia and China were a threat to global peace and that the international community must resist the “expansion of authoritarianism”.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for their first face-to-face talks since the start of the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, hailing their strategic ties in defiance of the West.

In the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Xi told Putin he was “willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers”.

Putin reiterated Russia’s support for China’s claim over self-ruled Taiwan which Beijing regards as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize.

The relationship between the two authoritarian leaders has rattled Taipei which fears Xi might one day follow Russia’s lead and invade a neighbour it has long threatened to subdue.

In a statement, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it “severely condemns Russia for following the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarian expansionist government to continue to make false statements at international venues that demean our country’s sovereignty”.

“(Russia) calls those who maintain peace and the status quo provocative, which highly demonstrates the harm caused by the alliance of Chinese and Russian authoritarian regimes on international peace, stability, democracy and freedom,” the statement added.

‘No limits’

Formerly Cold War allies with a tempestuous relationship, China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years as part of what they call a “no-limits” relationship acting as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.

For Putin, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand comes at an important time, as his forces face major battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and a continued Western push to make Russia an international pariah.

For Xi, it is an opportunity to shore up his credentials as a global statesman ahead of a pivotal congress of the ruling Communist Party in October where he is expected to secure a precedent busting third term.

Beijing’s sabre-rattling towards Taiwan has intensified under Xi, China’s most assertive leader in a generation.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait soared to their highest level in decades when China staged an unprecedented show of force in a furious response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last month.

For a week after her visit, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan, which condemned the drills and missile tests as preparation for an invasion.

Xi has tied the “unification” of Taiwan to his signature “great rejuvenation” of China policy.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 16, 2022 12:09pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 16, 2022 01:09pm
Taiwan needs to make more hot sauce and tech stuff. Seriously. Corkscrew stuff.
Reply Recommend 0
Paul Bobe
Sep 16, 2022 01:43pm
The dynamic, democratic, egalitarian, pluralistic, plucky, fair minded, elected leadership of Taiwan are 100% correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Human
Sep 16, 2022 02:08pm
Taiwan is not afraid unlike Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 16, 2022 02:40pm
Taiwan is part of China.
Reply Recommend 0
jg
Sep 16, 2022 04:34pm
taiwan didnt say this the words are chosen by the war monger state UK. their every effort to incite wars in countries then sell weapons. look at ukrain. boris syarted this by offering ukrain to join NATO so they can put missiels in ukrain facing russia......all wars in the world are incited by this war monger state
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 16, 2022 05:07pm
Taiwan wants to have independence and US is supporting Taiwan to declared indepence from China but China wants Taiwan to be part of China, whereas, Taiwan and US does not want. Now China and Russia both are willing to protect the interest of each other, politically and economically so that peace should prevail in Taiwan. Taiwan's story is not new and every one know what kind of relations Taiwan and China have with each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Truck driver
Sep 16, 2022 05:07pm
@Paul Bobe, Taiwan is dictatorship was a dictatorship which was as built on genocide of local population what are you even on about
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to impunity
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

No end to impunity

Resorting to illegal methods and playing judge, jury and executioner cannot be countenanced.
Dangerous turn
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

Dangerous turn

It is an extremely dangerous escalation by the PML-N, which can expose Imran to grievous harm.
Women in peril
16 Sep, 2022

Women in peril

IT is highly likely that when the cumulative human cost caused by the floods is added up a few months down the line,...
Khan’s gamble
Updated 15 Sep, 2022

Khan’s gamble

It is extraordinary to see tenure extension being used so openly as a bargaining chip.
KP bombings
15 Sep, 2022

KP bombings

CLEARLY, the fiction that ‘all is well’ in KP — particularly in the province’s merged tribal districts, and...
Short-sighted move
15 Sep, 2022

Short-sighted move

THE prime minister and cabinet’s populist decision to reject a fresh proposal from the health ministry to raise...