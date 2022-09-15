DAWN.COM Logo

Roger Federer to retire from tennis after next week’s Laver Cup

Reuters Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 06:53pm
<p>Switzerland’s Roger Federer is seen during centre court centenary celebrations at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, July 3. — Reuters</p>

Roger Federer broke the news fans across the world have long been fearing when he announced on Thursday he will retire from competitive tennis after next week’s Laver Cup in London.

The 41-year-old Swiss, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles and is regarded by many as the best player ever to wield a racket, has not played a match since last year’s Wimbledon.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer said in a post on Instagram.

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old.”

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it’s time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

Federer, who dominated men’s tennis after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, has been troubled by injuries in recent years.

He has undergone three knee operations in the last two years and his last competitive match was a quarter-final defeat against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Federer had announced he planned to return to the tour when he teams up with long-time rival and friend Rafa Nadal to play doubles at the Laver Cup in London.

He had also planned to play at the Swiss indoor tournament at home in Basel.

Comments (10)
Ali.Z.A
Sep 15, 2022 06:52pm
I can proudly say that i lived in the tennis age of Roger Federer (along with Nadal and Djokovic).
surendra sukhtankar, Troy, Michigan
Sep 15, 2022 06:54pm
Very sad, very sad. We will miss him.
NYS
Sep 15, 2022 06:59pm
Federer childhood wishes come true lovely! One more prodigy tennis player is signing out we will definitely miss you... Don't know who will substitute All best wishes upcoming Laver Cup
Asif
Sep 15, 2022 07:01pm
I feel privileged to see him playing. Fantastic player.
Tanvir Khan
Sep 15, 2022 07:28pm
Roger Federer is the 2nd most successful tennis player with103 victories on the ATP tour and 8 Wimbledon wins! Jimmy Connors (USA) is the No.1 successful tennis player with 109 wins on the ATP tour and five US Open wins.
Patriot
Sep 15, 2022 07:35pm
End of an era ! The most elegant player to have played the game.
n.burki
Sep 15, 2022 07:36pm
For he is a jolly good fellow..........
Asfand
Sep 15, 2022 07:53pm
Fantastic player and fantastic human being, hope he invests his money wisely
Ash
Sep 15, 2022 09:01pm
Epitome of on court grace and elegance. You will be missed Roger Federer.
Sidc
Sep 15, 2022 10:07pm
Tennis was at its best in last two decades. Lucky to saw great players like Federer Nadal Djokovic Murray .
