Dollar on the front foot as eyes turn to Fed, yen back in reverse

Reuters Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 11:15am

The dollar held near recent peaks on Thursday as traders increased bets that the United States Federal Reserve will become even more aggressive next week in its battle to curb inflation, while the yen faltered after a brief pop in the previous session.

The dollar was up 0.14 per cent against the yen to 143.37 in Asia, after falling 1pc in the previous session on news that the Bank of Japan had checked on exchange rates with banks — a possible preparation for yen buying.

But some market watchers expressed scepticism that there would be a direct intervention or that it would have much lasting impact, with Satsuki Katayama, head of a ruling party panel on financial affairs in Japan, telling Reuters that the country lacks effective means to combat the yen’s sharp falls.

A record Japanese trade deficit for August has also underscored the bear case for the yen.

“The yen direction of travel continues to be for further weakness … If they really want to stop the weakness, then a change in BOJ policy is the recipe,” said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

“Our sense is that the intervention, sure, it will scare the speculators on the day, but it’s unlikely to prove longer lasting.”

Read: Why the dollar’s wrecking-ball rally is not done yet

The Australian and New Zealand dollars gained slightly following domestic data releases, which showed Australian employment bouncing back in August after a surprise dip the month before, and New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) rising 1.7pc in the June quarter, beating forecasts of a 1pc gain.

The Aussie was up 0.15pc to $0.676, while the kiwi gained 0.11pc to $0.601.

Sterling fell 0.1pc to $1.153, while the euro slipped 0.07pc to $0.997 — both nursing losses after an inflation surprise sent the greenback surging on Tuesday.

The euro had some help from European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau who said on Wednesday that the bank’s neutral rate, estimated as below or close to 2pc in nominal terms, could be reached by the end of the year.

However, the dollar is in the driving seat ahead of next week’s Fed meeting.

Fed funds futures are now pricing in a 37pc chance that the Fed will hike rates by 100 basis points.

“The market is kind of in consolidation mode,” said NAB’s Catril. “Clearly evident in the front end of the US Treasury curve, the market is becoming a bit more emboldened to the reality that the Fed will remain aggressive.”

US producer prices fell for a second straight month in August as the cost of gasoline declined further, data showed on Wednesday, though that seemed cold comfort after Tuesday’s data already dashed hopes of cooling consumer prices.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.12pc to 109.73, not far off its two-decade peak of 110.79.

Justice
Sep 15, 2022 11:18am
1 USD = 300 PKR by the end of this year is a safe bet.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 12:11pm
The one and the only mighty currency in the world is U.S. dollar at the moment, which leads as the strongest monetary unit in the world while others struggle hard to follow.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 01:09pm
No doubt, the mighty U.S. dollar, by far, the strongest and the most powerful currency in the world is currently at the top of the ForEx market and forecasted to remain there for quite some time in the near future.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastforward
Sep 15, 2022 05:09pm
FED will raise interest rates. Pakistan rupee will hover around 250. But the real market value of rupee is 270. Rupee will continue to slide to reach around 270.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Sep 15, 2022 07:02pm
Chinees is already number one, Why are we not discussing about Yuan?
Reply Recommend 0

