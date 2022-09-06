DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 06, 2022

UN warns famine ‘at the door’ in Somalia

AFP Published September 6, 2022 Updated September 6, 2022 09:33am
Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the United Nations, Martin Griffiths, speaks during a press conference in Mogadishu on September 5, 2022. — AFP
Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the United Nations, Martin Griffiths, speaks during a press conference in Mogadishu on September 5, 2022. — AFP

NAIROBI: The United Nations warned on Monday that Somalia was on the brink of famine for the second time in just over a decade, and that time was running out to save lives in the drought-stricken country.

“Famine is at the door and we are receiving a final warning,” visiting UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told a press conference in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

“The unprecedented failure of four consecutive rainy seasons, decades of conflict, mass displacement, severe economic issues are pushing many people to... the brink of famine.” Millions of people are at risk of starvation across the Horn of Africa which is in the grip of the worst drought in four decades after four failed rainy seasons wiped out livestock and crops.

There are “concrete indications” that famine will strike Baidoa and Burhakaba in the Bay region of south-central Somalia between October and December, said Griffiths, the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“I’ve been shocked to my core these past few days by the level of pain and suffering we see so many Somalis enduring,” he added. “We are in the last moment of the 11th hour to save lives.”

Humanitarian agencies have been ringing alarm bells for months and say the situation across the Horn of Africa — including Kenya and Ethiopia — is likely to deteriorate with a likely fifth failed rainy season in the offing.

In Somalia alone, about 7.8 million people or half the population face crisis hunger levels, including about 213,000 in danger of famine, UN agencies say. Around one million have fled their homes on a desperate quest for food and water.

‘World must act now’

Griffiths said the situation was worse than during Somalia’s last famine in 2011 when 260,000 people died, more than half of them children under the age of six.

He described scenes of heart-rending suffering during a visit to Baidoa, describing it as the epicentre of the crisis where he saw “children so malnourished they could barely speak” or cry. Around 1.5 million children across the largely pastoral country were at risk of acute malnutrition by October if nothing changed, he warned.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mushtaq
Sep 06, 2022 12:34pm
The Saudis ought to spend some of their Zakat money in Somalia!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 06, 2022 01:05pm
Besides providing lip services to the five permanent Security Council members minus China and Russia, what has United Nations done in a tangible and result-oriented fashion to eradicate poverty, eliminate Covid-19, fight out homelessness and help the feeble, weak, vulnerable, trifle, helpless and hapless global population fighting poverty and famine in their backyards?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Chief concern
Updated 06 Sep, 2022

Chief concern

Public pressure will continue to build as the army chief’s retirement draws near.
Militancy fears
06 Sep, 2022

Militancy fears

AS uncertainty surrounds the fate of the government’s ceasefire with the banned TTP, there is growing disquiet...
No one like her
06 Sep, 2022

No one like her

FOR an understanding of Serena Williams’ tennis legacy — her impact on the sport — one only needed to hear ...
Tough path to follow
05 Sep, 2022

Tough path to follow

THE country report published by the IMF after the completion of the seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund...
Cut and burn
05 Sep, 2022

Cut and burn

THE Ministry of Defence’s public disowning of two veterans’ organisations led by retired officers of the armed...
Health catastrophe
Updated 05 Sep, 2022

Health catastrophe

Given it will take time to get the ruined health facilities up and running again, this is a humanitarian disaster in the making.