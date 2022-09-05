DAWN.COM Logo

India summons Wikipedia officials over cricketer Arshdeep’s bio tweak following dropped catch against Pakistan

Reuters Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 07:57pm
<p>Pakistan hitter Asif Ali (not pictured) survived after Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh dropped his catch in the closing stages of a tense India-Pakistan match on Sep 4 (Sunday). — Picture via Twitter</p>

India has summoned executives of Wikipedia after a national cricketer’s page on the online encyclopedia was edited following a match with rival Pakistan to claim that he was linked to a Sikh separatist movement, a government source said on Monday.

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has incurred the wrath of many social media users since Sunday when he dropped a simple catch in the closing stages of a tense India-Pakistan match.

Singh’s Wikipedia page on Sunday said the Sikh cricketer, born in northern Indian state of Punjab, had been selected to play for Khalistan, referring to an independent Sikh state sought by some groups but which does not exist.

The Wikipedia page has since been rectified.

A senior government source said the federal information technology (IT) ministry has summoned Wikipedia executives over the incident, without elaborating.

India’s IT ministry and Wikipedia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

India’s Economic Times newspaper reported earlier on Monday a government panel will question Wikipedia on how the online encyclopedia is edited and how modifications such as those made to Singh’s page could be allowed.

“The edits have been traced back to servers in the neighboring countries and can cause serious damage to the internal peace and national safety of India,” the newspaper quoted a government official as claiming.

Wikipedia’s articles, written primarily by unpaid volunteers, are relied on by platforms from Google to Amazon Alexa to give their users information and context.

Emotions run high whenever India play Pakistan in what is cricket’s most passionate rivalry between the bitter neighbours.

India prevailed in the first group match between the arch-rivals on Aug 28 but Pakistan swiftly exacted revenge clinching Sunday’s thriller at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

JhunJhunwala - Tikkaramgurung
Sep 05, 2022 08:01pm
Will the Indians make Arshdeep a scapegoat for their defeat
Singh
Sep 05, 2022 08:22pm
Wiki is open access. Govt can edit it back.
haider shaikh
Sep 05, 2022 08:23pm
The business model of Wikipedia allows any internet user living in any part of the world to add, delete or update the content on Wiki pages. India's summoning won't change its business model. They can just register the protest. That's it.
Taj Ahmad
Sep 05, 2022 08:26pm
Hasan Ali dropped catch during crucial semi final match against Australia in T20 World Cup in UAE played in 2021 between Pakistan vs Australia,such things happened during high power game. India Pakistan matches always crucial and high power.
Khan D
Sep 05, 2022 08:54pm
No excuses . A better team who played well won on that day. No use chasing wiki this and wiki that.
Syed Chishti
Sep 05, 2022 08:56pm
Grow up India!
AQ
Sep 05, 2022 09:55pm
Poor kid , he is done ! lets see what happens to him.
