Hundreds booked for ‘terrorism’ during PM’s visit to Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Sukkur police claimed to have registered a first information report (FIR) on terrorism charges against over 100 unidentified persons for allegedly attacking police personnel, pelting vehicles with stones, damaging public and private property and inciting flood victims outside a relief camp during the visit of the prime minister and foreign minister here on Friday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other ministers visited Sukkur district to assess the flood situation and interacted with displaced families in relief camps. During his visit to a camp set up near BA College, rain-affected families from different areas blocked some roads against the administration’s failure to drain out stagnant rainwater.

According to a police spokesperson, when officials were discharging their duty outside the camp, some rioters, including women, blocked the main road, creating a law and order situation and inciting the flood-affected families against the officials. He claimed rioters also smashed windshields of vehicles as a result of which traffic flow remained suspended for eight hours.

“We have lodged a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the miscreants,” the spokesperson said, adding action would be taken against them as per law as soon as they were identified in CCTV camera footage and other videos showing them creating a law and order situation.

He warned that no one would be allowed to take law into their hands and disturb peace at this crucial time.

Meanwhile, several flood-hit families said that police have lodged a “fake” FIR against the protesters, who only wanted to meet the prime minister and foreign minister to bring to their notice that they had not been provided relief material such as food, tents, mosquito nets, beds and other resources.

Even after several days, the municipal and public health officials concerned were not taking measures to drain out the stagnant rainwater from their areas, the protesters complained.

