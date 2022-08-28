DAWN.COM Logo

August 28, 2022

Hundreds booked for ‘terrorism’ during PM’s visit to Sukkur

Waseem Shamsi Published August 28, 2022 Updated August 28, 2022 08:59am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah meet flood-affected families on Saturday. — Photo via PML-N Twitter
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah meet flood-affected families on Saturday. — Photo via PML-N Twitter

SUKKUR: The Sukkur police claimed to have registered a first information report (FIR) on terrorism charges against over 100 unidentified persons for allegedly attacking police personnel, pelting vehicles with stones, damaging public and private property and inciting flood victims outside a relief camp during the visit of the prime minister and foreign minister here on Friday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other ministers visited Sukkur district to assess the flood situation and interacted with displaced families in relief camps. During his visit to a camp set up near BA College, rain-affected families from different areas blocked some roads against the administration’s failure to drain out stagnant rainwater.

According to a police spokesperson, when officials were discharging their duty outside the camp, some rioters, including women, blocked the main road, creating a law and order situation and inciting the flood-affected families against the officials. He claimed rioters also smashed windshields of vehicles as a result of which traffic flow remained suspended for eight hours.

“We have lodged a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the miscreants,” the spokesperson said, adding action would be taken against them as per law as soon as they were identified in CCTV camera footage and other videos showing them creating a law and order situation.

He warned that no one would be allowed to take law into their hands and disturb peace at this crucial time.

Meanwhile, several flood-hit families said that police have lodged a “fake” FIR against the protesters, who only wanted to meet the prime minister and foreign minister to bring to their notice that they had not been provided relief material such as food, tents, mosquito nets, beds and other resources.

Even after several days, the municipal and public health officials concerned were not taking measures to drain out the stagnant rainwater from their areas, the protesters complained.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2022

Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Comments


Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 28, 2022 09:05am
They really have to stop this. Making complaints against hungry, homeless people is never good optics
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 28, 2022 09:06am
If they even attempted to bring harm to the dear leaders, especially our beloved Zardari, they ought to be trashed and jailed for decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahman
Aug 28, 2022 09:09am
Have no words, the government has totally lost its mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Aug 28, 2022 09:39am
It seems the people are agitated towards the new rulers.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 28, 2022 09:51am
Shame on police and their hypocrisy!
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Aug 28, 2022 09:53am
This is blatant abuse of the anti-terrorism legislation by this crooked unwanted government. Banana Republic.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Aug 28, 2022 09:55am
Rana Sanaullah has lost his mind
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 28, 2022 09:56am
Nice Photo Op...reality is that people suffering is indescribable in affected rural areas!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Mughal
Aug 28, 2022 09:56am
Cases against IAK, cases against journalists, cases against flood victims, PDM is simply lost
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 28, 2022 10:00am
Going to run out of jail d see pace soon
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Aug 28, 2022 10:12am
So interrupting shobaz photo shoots is now an act of terrorism! ?
Reply Recommend 0
Jason
Aug 28, 2022 10:32am
Government of Firoun
Reply Recommend 0
Tarique paul
Aug 28, 2022 10:50am
These Poor people need to be Housed, FED and given comfort. NOT Beaten by the police.
Reply Recommend 0
Anarchist
Aug 28, 2022 10:50am
Democracy for Pakistan is literally a curse. We want liberation, now .
Reply Recommend 0

