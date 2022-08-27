ECP issues final list of capital’s 101 union councils

ISLAMABAD: As a positive development in holding the much-delayed local government elections in Islamabad, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the final list of 101 constituencies (union councils).

The delimitation of constituencies is the main prerequisite before issuing the schedule for the local government elections. Sources said now the ECP could issue the election schedule anytime. Once the schedule is issued, elections are to be held in 60 days.

“Today, final lists of constituencies have been issued along with a notification. Now, the upcoming local government elections will be held in the 101 union councils instead of the previous 50,” said an official in the ECP headquarters.

The local government in Islamabad completed its five-year term in February 2021 and elections should have been held within three months after that.

The former PTI government failed to hold the elections on time as, apparently, it wanted to get the elections held under a new Local Government Act but could not do so despite constant pressure from the ECP to hold the elections as soon as possible. But after much delay, the ECP earlier this year issued an election schedule fixing July 31 as the elections in the 50 UCs. However, PML-N, PPP and PTI filed a petition in Islamabad High Court, demanding that instead of holding the elections in 50 union councils, the number of UCs should be increased to 101 for better representation in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The IHC in July ordered for postponement of the elections for a few months when the ECP showed willingness to complete the delimitation of 101 union councils.

The last elections that were held in 2015 were won by PML-N and subsequently Sheikh Anser Aziz was elected as the first mayor of Islamabad. However, the MCI failed to deliver as it could not get due patronage of then the ruling party, the PML-N.

The budding MCI was not given any funding from the federal government nor could have financial rules for proper disposal of works. Later, PTI came to power but it too did not pay any heeds towards MCI. Resultantly, the first ever local government completed its tenure in February last year even without paying due honorarium to the UC chairmen. On last day in their office, the UC chairmen were seen trying to get honorarium but to no avail.

Throughout five years, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and MCI remained at loggerhead as MCI was an offshoot of the CDA.

PML-N former UC chairman Sardar Mahtab while speaking to Dawn on Friday said his party was ready to participate in the upcoming elections.

“We will repeat the results of 2015. We are hopeful PML-N will have its mayor and deputy mayors,” he said and added that ECP should issue the election schedule as soon as possible as people of Islamabad had been suffering since February 2021. “We will resolve issues of people at their doorsteps,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI former UC chairman Raja Sheraz Kiani said his party will win a thumping victory in the local government elections.

“Though we want holding of general elections to rid the country of the ‘imported government” as soon as possible but if the government wants to hold the local body elections before general elections they are welcome. We will give them a big surprise by clinching majority of seats,” he said.

He added that in general elections 2018, the PTI had won all three seats of MNAs in the capital, who performed brilliantly and now people of Islamabad will elect the mayor and all deputy mayors of PTI.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022