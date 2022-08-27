DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2022

Man in Lower Dir held for threatening to blow up govt office

A Correspondent Published August 27, 2022 Updated August 27, 2022 11:45am

LOWER DIR: The police have arrested a man, who had thrown a threatening letter into the office of the elementary and secondary education department in Balambat on August 22.

Talking to reporters at the Timergara Police Lines here on Friday, district police officer Ikramullah said the contents of the letter warned of blowing up the education office if the male and female staffers were not separated.

He said that a police party arrested the man, namely Kamran, a resident of Samkot, who was currently staying in Munda, and also seized a vehicle from his possession.

Mr Ikramullah said the suspect had confessed to the crime.

He was also presented before the media.

The DPO said the letter had spread panic and unrest among the government employees.

He said that no one would be allowed to take the law into his own hands.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022

