Rain emergency declared in Swat as residents brace for ‘high to very high’ floods

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has declared a rain emergency in the Swat district with immediate effect till August 30 after the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned of “high to very high floods” in the Swat River.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In a notification issued on Friday, KP’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said that water flows in River Swat at Khawazakhela point and its tributaries/nullahs had reached high to very high flood levels — 227,899 cusecs — which “may result in a dangerous situation for communities living nearby”.

It has directed the deputy commissioners of Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, Mohmand, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera and Peshawar to immediately identify vulnerable points and communities at risk to devise mitigation and safety measures.

“Maintain enhanced alert level and monitor the developing situation to reduce reaction and response times,” the centre said, calling for the sensitisation of people living on the banks of the rivers about the increase in water flows.

“Make announcements for timely evacuation of the at-risk population from low-lying/flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans,” it added.

The PDMA also instructed authorities to evacuate cattle from areas at risk of flooding, as well as restrict vehicle movement there.

Monsoon rains this year have spelt disaster for the country. Flash floods in Shangla and Kohistan yesterday wreaked havoc where several portions of the Karakoram Highway, link roads, suspension bridges, houses, hospitals, schools, mini power stations, and water mills were completely washed away.

Several parts of the Karakoram Highway have been washed away during floods. — Photo by Umar Bacha

Earlier today, at least three people drowned in the River Indus near the Bisham area of Shangla. According to the locality’s station house officer, Abbas Khan, two other men in the Shang area were also swept away during the floods.

Separately, a Shangla health department official, Ijaz Ahmad, told Dawn.com that a rural health centre in the Karora area had been washed away by the floods in the Kana river.

Shamsul Hadi, a resident, said that three houses and a mosque were swept away in the floods, while roads and bridges leading to the Ranolia and Dubair areas had been completely destroyed.

In Shangla, the Alpuri-Puran and Karora-Kana roads also suffered several damages at several points, creating a sense of panic among the residents as they were restricted to their houses.

All government and private schools in the area have also been closed until further notice.

In a statement today, the Frontier Works Organisation said that the Karakoram Highway was swept away by floods at Zaidkarh Dassua and was blocked at several points due to landslides.

Later in the day, PTI chief Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan left for Dera Ismail Khan and Tank to meet people affected by floods in the two districts in the wake of rain-induced flooding, the PTI said on its official Twitter.

A subsequent tweet quoted Imran as saying that Punjab and KP government should provide immediate relief to those affected by floods.

“Those affected [by floods] should be provided help without discrimination. I will not abandon the nation in this hour of difficulty,” Imran said, according to the tweet.

PM Shehbaz announces Rs24,000 for flood-affectees in Sindh

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Sindh earlier today to overview the rescue and relief operations in the province.

The premier visited Sukkur and met the flood affectees where he was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

PM Shehbaz also met the chief secretary of Sindh and officials of the NDMA, who briefed him on the rescue operations.

In a media talk later, he announced that every rain-affected household in the province would be given Rs24,000 under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). “I have instructed it to start the disbursement (of money) from today only.”

PM Shehbaz and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talk to media in Sukkur. — DawnNewsTV

The prime minister said that Rs28 billion will be distrbuted among the victims, which has already been handed over to BISP. “This matter does not end here, as the rains continue, this amount will increase. The federal govt is prepared for it despite the economic situation, we are doing all this for you.”

He also said that Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir would stay in the province until all the grid stations were made operational again. “He will assist the Sindh government and give me regular updates,” the premier added.

Record-breaking rain

According to a Dawn report today, Sindh and Balochistan are witnessing the heaviest rainfall this year since 1961, as the two provinces recorded until Thursday 522 and 469 per cent, more than the normal downpour this year, respectively.

“Sindh has received 680.5 millimetres of rain since July when the monsoon season actually began,” said a Met official.

“As per calculated and defined standards, Sindh normally gets 109.5mm rains in the monsoon season. So it’s 522pc higher than normal. Similarly, Balochistan receives 50mm of rain on average every monsoon, but it has so far recorded 284mm — 469pc higher. The country has overall witnessed 207 times higher rainfall so far this monsoon and the season is going to last till September-end.”

In other parts of the country also, the situation didn’t look so different this year. Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the Met Office data, has so far received 50.3mm rain in two months, which is 99pc above normal and Punjab 349mm, exactly 90pc higher than its normal downpour in monsoon. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 31pc above normal rain this monsoon, where so far 257.4mm rains have been recorded.