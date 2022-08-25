DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz reverses Imran’s policy, lifts ban on departmental sports

Dawn.com Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 07:36pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lifted the ban on departmental sports across the country to “revive competition” between various teams, saying that it would nourish the capacity and capability of aspiring athletes.

The ban on departmental sports was imposed in the country during the PTI tenure at the behest of the then prime minister Imran Khan. Subsequently, the federal government had instructed all public departments, corporations and autonomous bodies to stop their funding to sports teams and instead begin diverting them to regional teams.

Most sportsmen were employed by departments, including javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib, who impressed with their performances in 2021’sTokyo Olympics

Imran had also abolished the departmental setup in cricket, which resulted in thousands of cricketers losing their jobs, a Dawn report said.

The move had left the top brass of several sports departments fuming and earned immense criticism, especially from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

However, the orders had not been not been implemented till now as all the departments resisted discarding the sportspersons from their department. And after the new government assumed power, all the affected stakeholders hoped for the withdrawal of the previous orders.

At a ceremony in Islamabad today, PM Shehbaz formally announced the reversal of Imran’s sports policy, saying: “This will be a healthy endeavor that will encourage the youth to make Pakistan proud in the sports field.”

The event was attended by sportsmen who bagged top positions in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Game this year. The premier distributed cash among the athletes, including Nuh Dastagir and Arshad Nadeem, and congratulated them on their wins.

“You have made the country proud and are an inspiration for our youth,” he told them, adding that the entire nation was proud of the outstanding performance of the players.

He also expressed confidence that lifting the ban on departmental sports would would bring more laurels to the country and help athletes achieve success in their respective games.

Later, in a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the PTI government’s decision had rendered thousands jobless. “PM Shehbaz, after assuming office, pledged to restore the departmental sports with an aim to promote healthy games among the youth,” it added.

ARahman
Aug 25, 2022 07:40pm
This was the only policy I agreed with IM.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 25, 2022 07:40pm
I thought floods were THE national priority.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 25, 2022 07:42pm
LOL let me get this will mean some kickbacks and commission. Not wasting any opportunity to make money
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Naeem
Aug 25, 2022 07:43pm
Focus on exports, loser!
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 25, 2022 07:47pm
Imran did nothing good
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 07:50pm
Its the same system's fault we dont have a replacement for Shaheen now
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2022 07:54pm
@Tamil Tulukan Speaks, Why would he do that in India??
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 25, 2022 07:59pm
It is a choice between creating most jobs but a low quality of competition through departmental teams or to have a regional system like India, England and Australia where copetition is tough but player jobs are lesser than in the other option. I will always go for the later.
Reply Recommend 0
wachucha
Aug 25, 2022 08:02pm
Everyone has their expertise in some areas like IK is considered an expert in the game if cricket and SS is considered expert in plundering. PM Shahbaz shouldn't second guess IK in the field of cricket. It's just absurd.
Reply Recommend 0
fabhatti
Aug 25, 2022 08:12pm
What does SS know about sports?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Fan of cut &paste
Aug 25, 2022 08:17pm
@Light at the end of the tunnel, when Rome was burning King was playing fiddle
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 25, 2022 08:23pm
This is good. I don't support parties but I support policies. This is a good move. I don't know now why Pakistan has politics along political difference such as socialist party nationalist party pro free market etc Our democracy has for too long been based on personality
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malik
Aug 25, 2022 08:24pm
Be honest, would IK meet the player on wheel chair the way SS met him? The was SS met him shows to me, maybe he is not that bad of person as he is perceived to be
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 25, 2022 08:38pm
@Shahid, thank you for your opinion just like the great leader Imran Khan who gives many countries examples. Neither of you know what the actual system is in those countries, but like the rest of this nation, since you have an opinion that means it's informed and correct. In developed nations parents have enough disposable income to send children for sports. Focus is not on education alone. Sports are commercialised meaning income is generated through ticket sales and tv rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Aug 25, 2022 08:41pm
Why does the Pm have any thing to do with this? I mean shouldn't these things be handled at local level. This is why we are so backward
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 25, 2022 08:57pm
Priorities are all mixed up and no wonder the importeds are in more and more confusion
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 25, 2022 08:59pm
This corrupt convicted criminal PM should first lift the ban on Imran Khan's live speeches on tv channels.
Reply Recommend 0
Muhib E Watan
Aug 25, 2022 09:00pm
Better focus on economy, more relief for poor people, less Import, more Export and No political victimisation.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 25, 2022 09:10pm
@Tamil Tulukan Speaks, Your master did?
Reply Recommend 0

