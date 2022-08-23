DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 23, 2022

Islamabad court grants police two-day remand of Bol TV anchor Jameel Farooqui

Tahir Naseer Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 05:10pm

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Tuesday granted the police two-day physical remand of Bol TV anchor and YouTuber Jameel Farooqui on grounds of further investigation and recovery of evidence.

The YouTuber was arrested from Karachi a day earlier for “falsely accusing” Islamabad police of physically and sexually assaulting PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Subsequently, a Karachi judge had given Islamabad police Farooqui’s custody after granting a three-day transitory remand to shift him to the capital. While being taken to the capital, the YouTuber claimed that he was tortured, stripped and kept at an undisclosed location for over 12 hours.

According to the court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Farooqui’s two-day physical remand was granted “subject to pre and post-medical examination”.

“It is the first physical remand of the accused and the IO (investigation officer) has clearly mentioned that the mobile phone and other device through which the objectionable was uploaded is yet to be recovered and the offences are yet to be investigated which is a valid ground for granting the physical remand of the accused,” it said.

Subsequently, the court ordered the police to produce the YouTuber on August 25.

The hearing

Earlier today, Farooqui was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Mian Azhar Nadeem amid tight security while reporters were prevented from entering the courtroom.

During the hearing, police sought further physical remand of Farooqui.

His lawyer, on the other hand, contended that his client had talked about being tortured after his arrest. Police are only seeking his physical remand to torture him further, he said.

The lawyer also said that his client had only reiterated claims previously made by Gill himself. “He merely spoke about Gill’s claims in his own way in a programme on YouTube,” he said.

He questioned whether police were seeking to “recover” information or evidence and why they required physical remand of his client. He urged the court to discharge his client from the case.

Farooqui also took the stand and said that his car, wallet and other belongings were “snatched” at the time of his arrest. He went on to say that Sindh and Islamabad police both had tortured him.

The court reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments.

The FIR

The anchorperson’s allegations are a reiteration of the PTI’s claims of Gill being “sexually abused” and “tortured both mentally and physically” by investigators during the ongoing probe against him in a sedition case.

The first information report (FIR) against Farooqui, was registered on Sunday at the Ramna police station under Sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The complainant, a magistrate, said that he had seen a video circulating in different groups on his phone where Farooqui, in a vlog on his YouTube channel, shared graphic details of the Islamabad police’s alleged torture of the PTI leader.

The complaint said the journalist attempted to discredit the police with false allegations, which was tantamount to obstructing the investigation.

It added that the journalist tried to distract police, create anarchy and provoke the public against officials.

Farooqui accuses Islamabad police of torture

A video shared on PTI’s official Twitter on Monday night showed the visibly distressed journalist handcuffed, accompanied by an Islamabad police official, at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

In the clip, Farooqui alleged that he was stripped after which he was beaten up.

“On orders of the home ministry […] just because I am speaking the truth […] they tortured me, removed my clothes and beat me.

“The Islamabad police has obtained my transit remand at the moment to take me from Karachi to Islamabad,” the journalist said, adding that his family and channel were still unaware of his whereabouts.

He also claimed he was blindfolded and kept at an unknown location for 12 hours.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (38)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Aug 23, 2022 01:55pm
Don't just 'reserve' it. Discharge him immediately!!
Reply Recommend 0
afreen
Aug 23, 2022 01:55pm
Pakistan turning into garbage very quickly
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Shah
Aug 23, 2022 01:58pm
shame on the police and the government who is letting this happen.
Reply Recommend 0
zuk
Aug 23, 2022 02:02pm
So the days of Bhutto and Zia's regime are back. And unfortunately the courts have left still much to be desired even after fifty years.
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Aug 23, 2022 02:05pm
@afreen, You are looking in the mirror.
Reply Recommend 0
Kadzam
Aug 23, 2022 02:06pm
How could his channel be unaware of his whereabouts, the channel's president was standing right next to him at the airport.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Aug 23, 2022 02:13pm
FO: This is an Indian conspiracy. We reject it.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Aug 23, 2022 02:15pm
Down with police action and police state torture. Pakistani police under the imported becoming an insrument of torture
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 23, 2022 02:16pm
Welcome to the Banana republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 23, 2022 02:23pm
Bring in on.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Aug 23, 2022 02:42pm
verdict will be announce after clearance from Neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 23, 2022 02:44pm
Our dearest neutrals, you are making us a joke and a laughing stock infront of the entire world. Sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 23, 2022 02:45pm
A global embarrassment, thanks to the crooks and the corrupt Inc! How long they will continue to please their masters.
Reply Recommend 0
Naim
Aug 23, 2022 02:48pm
When will this circus end?
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Aug 23, 2022 02:48pm
Spreading hate against institutions is a crime, let the law handle this.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 23, 2022 02:55pm
Give his remand immediately for proper investigation. He is spoiling the image of Pakistanis by saying that Gill was “sexually abused”, unethical and immoral words have been used. If he has proof, they must file a case for being sexually abused against the police in the court supported with medical reports instead of media publicity. Please respect your country Pakistan and uses words with respect where every Pakistanis are involved.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Aug 23, 2022 02:55pm
Charge anyone with sedition, beat him up and throw him in the jail. Beginning of fascism .
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Aug 23, 2022 03:09pm
@Farooq, Agreed
Reply Recommend 0
Adil
Aug 23, 2022 03:11pm
Pakistan was and has again proved its a police state ..no freedom after speeck
Reply Recommend 0
AbsolutlyNot
Aug 23, 2022 03:15pm
Why almost all the verdicts in our system are reserved "for a final consultation with the Neutrals" ? Our Judges and Judiciary are so incompetenet and coward ?
Reply Recommend 0
Rana
Aug 23, 2022 03:19pm
IK's followers generally seems transported into a zone where existence of the homeland and it's elite security institutes is secondary and the cult following is supreme. Pakistan's existence cant afford this type of hysteria .
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 23, 2022 03:21pm
The court must not give physical remand of Farooqui to Police otherwise the butchers will torture him, his crime was to speak truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Huma
Aug 23, 2022 03:34pm
Shame on us
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 23, 2022 03:37pm
……brutality and terror has no place in todays civilised world, and must be condemned at all levels….
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 23, 2022 03:39pm
It will stay reserved. Till then Jamil Farooqi will suffer. Where are we heading?
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Aug 23, 2022 03:45pm
Don’t let him be a subject of torture like Dr. Gill.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Aug 23, 2022 03:46pm
Where are Cyril Almeida, Hamid Mir and the rest of the rotten lot? Now your colleagues have been targetted by the Govt. institutions directly. And not just by "aliens".
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Aug 23, 2022 03:47pm
@Farooq, By your logic, Maryum Nawaz should be in the confinement long ago.
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Aug 23, 2022 04:06pm
Dystopian republic
Reply Recommend 0
Senior_Analyst
Aug 23, 2022 04:07pm
Cheif of neutral staff is trying to expose his ugly face to the world
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Aug 23, 2022 04:32pm
@Farooq, imposing corrupts on 22 crores by foul means is also a heinous crime.
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Aug 23, 2022 04:37pm
Lawlessness at its height by this fascist regime.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Aug 23, 2022 05:24pm
These arrogant Youtubers need to be shown the reality. You can not just make any statement & expect to get away. His description of sexual torture of Shahbaz Gill was as though he had been there, & we know that he was just parroting official PTI propaganda.
Reply Recommend 0
hani
Aug 23, 2022 06:01pm
descending into banana republic
Reply Recommend 0
ZeeZee
Aug 23, 2022 06:02pm
These remands are actually code for license to torture, torment and abuse.
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
Aug 23, 2022 06:03pm
Sham courts, sham democracy and sham system - needs a full overhaul
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Aug 23, 2022 06:12pm
What pressure are we putting back on the government. Holding jalsas and giving speechs will not solve this crisis. There should have been a call for mass protest to bring government on the table to negotiate on elections. IK should stop making U turns and lead this country in to further chaos.
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Aug 23, 2022 07:07pm
Jameel Farooqui is an entertainer cum anchor. He never taunt or diatribes. He should be released forthwith.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning free speech
Updated 23 Aug, 2022

Banning free speech

By using Pemra to silence dissent, the government has dented the former’s credibility.
PTI’s Karachi triumph
23 Aug, 2022

PTI’s Karachi triumph

THOUGH the PTI’s stand-off with the ruling coalition shows no signs of easing, the party’s march towards success...
Reviving hockey
23 Aug, 2022

Reviving hockey

A NEW secretariat, the same old promises of reviving hockey in Pakistan. As many of Syed Haider Hussain’s...
Climate catastrophe
Updated 22 Aug, 2022

Climate catastrophe

The changing climate requires a bottom-up approach to adaptation if we want to survive.
Agricultural reform
22 Aug, 2022

Agricultural reform

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the ministries concerned to prepare a ‘comprehensive reform programme’...
Suicides in Chitral
22 Aug, 2022

Suicides in Chitral

IT is unfortunate that the incidence and causes of suicide remain under-researched in Pakistan. That is why a study...