Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Reuters Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 10:11pm
<p>Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin holds a news conference after videos of her partying leaked into social media and sparked criticism earlier this week, in Helsinki, August 19, 2022. —Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa via Reuters</p>

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test following the publication of video footage this week that showed her partying with friends, and vowed she had never used illegal drugs.

Marin, 36, also said her ability to perform her official duties had remained unimpaired on the Saturday night in question and that she would have left the party had she been required to work.

Video clips of Marin partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists began circulating in social media this week and they were soon published by several media outlets in Finland and abroad.

“In recent days, there have been quite grave public accusations that I was in a space where drugs were used, or that I myself used drugs,” Marin told a news conference.

“I consider these accusations to be very serious and, though I consider the demand for a drug test unjust, for my own legal protection and to clear up any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will come in about a week.”

Marin, who became the world’s youngest serving government leader in December 2019, had faced calls from members of her governing coalition as well as from the opposition to take a drug test after the videos emerged.

Social Democrat leader Marin said she had never taken drugs and that she had not seen anyone doing so at the party she attended.

While many have praised Marin for combining her demanding job with an active private life, others have questioned her decision to allow herself to be filmed even when promised that the videos would not be made public.

At a time when Europe has been unsettled by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Marin has also faced criticism that her partying could interfere with her ability to quickly carry out her duties if a sudden crisis hit Finland.

“If there were to be a crisis situation, I would know about it before midnight on a Saturday evening,” she told reporters, adding that the Finnish armed forces were well equipped to anticipate any military crisis that might affect the country.

Finland, which shares a long land border with Russia, has applied along with neighbouring Sweden to join NATO following the war in Ukraine.

The clips were originally posted to a private Instagram account.

“These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public,” Marin told reporters on Thursday.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with members of the media in Kuopio, Finland August 18. — Reuters
She said she did not know who leaked them.

Newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said the episode raised questions about her judgment. “Marin may have acted in good faith, but this gullible she should not be,” the paper wrote in an editorial.

“The prime minister can, in a sensitive situation, put the weapons of information warfare in the hands of those who would like to hurt Finland,” the newspaper said.

Marin said the video was a compilation of clips from two separate occasions a few weeks ago. She said people at the events consumed alcohol but no one took drugs to her knowledge.

“We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang,” Marin said, denying a claim that the videos had been a publicity stunt less than a year until the next general election.

Marin in January told Reuters she and her fellow young female ministers have been targeted with extensive hate speech for their gender and appearance while in office.

Comments (24)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 19, 2022 04:05pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Liberal
Aug 19, 2022 04:14pm
What she does in her private life is no one's business.
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Aug 19, 2022 04:16pm
That's Their PM & That's their culture... They aren't hypocrite....
Reply Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Aug 19, 2022 04:29pm
It's a relief that these childish issues aren't exclusive to Pakistan. She was just having a good time, and causing no harm to anybody; had she been a man this wouldn't even have made it into the news.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Aug 19, 2022 04:29pm
Every one has a right for priversy in their private lives including the PM. What they choose to do behind their doors is no one else's business.
Reply Recommend 0
Alkuwaiti
Aug 19, 2022 04:33pm
Finland is half the population of Lahore. She is merely half a mayor in reality but her designation is PM
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Aug 19, 2022 04:51pm
And here are our shameless politicians, journalists, judges, beauriocrats, Generals.
Reply Recommend 0
Abidali
Aug 19, 2022 05:00pm
Oh no
Reply Recommend 0
GLY Mendon
Aug 19, 2022 05:08pm
She has the right to enjoy her life like any of us, so what if she is a leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Aug 19, 2022 05:29pm
In Pakistan, it won't happen in a thousand years!
Reply Recommend 0
shahan
Aug 19, 2022 05:38pm
@Alkuwaiti, Even more shameful that their economy is bigger than ours
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Aug 19, 2022 05:40pm
Finland is a most beautiful country and the people of Finland are very nice and loving too. I have lots respect for all Finlanders and their sitting Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Aug 19, 2022 05:48pm
It’s all personal matters, everyone should avoid it and mind their own business, Finland is one of European most beautiful country and peace loving people as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Aug 19, 2022 05:49pm
Totally normal behaviour! Keep it up
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan(NYS)
Aug 19, 2022 06:04pm
Well if you are in such a premier position, it demand an upholding of certain ethical and moral values. As much as I know Europe and West, She might get in trouble for this, .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 19, 2022 06:17pm
What is there to hide.
Reply Recommend 0
neo
Aug 19, 2022 06:28pm
lol...its ok. she is just dancing...not stealing government $$ or imprisoning her opponents
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan ullah
Aug 19, 2022 06:33pm
No matter it is her private matter we strongly condemn the critics...
Reply Recommend 0
Topi Drama
Aug 19, 2022 06:39pm
Her private life is her business.
Reply Recommend 0
well-wisher
Aug 19, 2022 06:41pm
GOOD PM in the company of unreliable friends. She is a free person entitled to privacy.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Aug 19, 2022 06:57pm
Finland is not Afghanistan or Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Logical Human
Aug 19, 2022 07:01pm
@Alkuwaiti, And whose fault is that?
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 19, 2022 07:30pm
What's wrong with her dancing? People always looking for cheap shots.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Fan of cut &paste
Aug 19, 2022 10:14pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, she is mother of a child
Reply Recommend 0

