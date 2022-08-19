DAWN.COM Logo

Finland’s leader slams leaked video of her dancing at private parties

Reuters Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 04:04pm
<p>Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with members of the media in Kuopio, Finland August 18. — Reuters</p>

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with members of the media in Kuopio, Finland August 18. — Reuters

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties were published online as they were meant to be seen only by friends.

Marin, 36, spoke after a two-minute video of her singing and dancing with well-known local influencers and artists spread on social media and in Finnish media on Wednesday.

The clips were originally posted to a private Instagram account. Marin, who became the world’s youngest serving government leader in December 2019, said she knew she was being filmed but never thought the videos would become publicly available.

“These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public,” Marin told reporters.

She said she did not know who leaked them.

Many Finns have voiced support for the young leader for combining a private life with her high-profile career. But newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said the episode raised questions about her judgment.

“Marin may have acted in good faith, but this gullible she should not be,” the paper wrote in an editorial.

“The prime minister can, in a sensitive situation, put the weapons of information warfare in the hands of those who would like to hurt Finland,” the newspaper said.

Marin said the video was a compilation of clips from two separate occasions a few weeks ago. She said people at the events consumed alcohol but no one took drugs to her knowledge.

“We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang,” Marin said, denying a claim that the videos had been a publicity stunt less than a year until the next general election.

Marin in January told Reuters she and her fellow young female ministers have been targeted with extensive hate speech for their gender and appearance while in office.

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 19, 2022 04:05pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Liberal
Aug 19, 2022 04:14pm
What she does in her private life is no one's business.
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Aug 19, 2022 04:16pm
That's Their PM & That's their culture... They aren't hypocrite....
Reply Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Aug 19, 2022 04:29pm
It's a relief that these childish issues aren't exclusive to Pakistan. She was just having a good time, and causing no harm to anybody; had she been a man this wouldn't even have made it into the news.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Aug 19, 2022 04:29pm
Every one has a right for priversy in their private lives including the PM. What they choose to do behind their doors is no one else's business.
Reply Recommend 0
Alkuwaiti
Aug 19, 2022 04:33pm
Finland is half the population of Lahore. She is merely half a mayor in reality but her designation is PM
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Aug 19, 2022 04:51pm
And here are our shameless politicians, journalists, judges, beauriocrats, Generals.
Reply Recommend 0
Abidali
Aug 19, 2022 05:00pm
Oh no
Reply Recommend 0
GLY Mendon
Aug 19, 2022 05:08pm
She has the right to enjoy her life like any of us, so what if she is a leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Aug 19, 2022 05:29pm
In Pakistan, it won't happen in a thousand years!
Reply Recommend 0
shahan
Aug 19, 2022 05:38pm
@Alkuwaiti, Even more shameful that their economy is bigger than ours
Reply Recommend 0

