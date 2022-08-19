DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2022

Marriyum dares Imran to name agencies that briefed him on PPP, PML-N's 'corruption'

Dawn.com Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 04:06pm
<p>Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday challenged PTI chief Imran Khan to name the agencies and the people working in them who he claimed had briefed him on the PPP and PML-N alleged graft.

“Who used to give you the reports? Who used to tell you all these things? Name them,” she pressed.

Aurangzeb’s statements come a day after the former premier claimed that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) used to tell him about the alleged corruption done by the two political parties. “I started believing that the establishment would act but that did not happen,” he said in a seminar yesterday.

He had also urged the “neutrals” — a term he uses for the military establishment — to review their policies while there was still time, adding that “decisions taken behind closed doors” were not in the country’s favour.

Addressing a news conference today, the information minister recalled that the PTI chief had passed similar comments regarding the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

“You said the agency had given you guarantees about the CEC […] who had given you the guarantees? What did they say? And why were you receiving guarantees?”

Read more: Coalition leaders want Imran to name the ‘neutrals’ who backed CEC Raja’s appointment

And then, Aurangzeb continued, Imran said that he used to receive reports from agencies. “Did you ask for those reports? And who from the agencies gave you reports?

“Imran Khan sahab, stop this drama and lies. If you have the courage, tell us who from what agency used to give you reports on PPP and PML-N […],” she demanded.

And reveal the guarantees that were given, she went on, asking if those guarantees involved not declaring Imran a “foreign agent or the PTI a foreign-funded party”.

Marriyum then said that Imran always levelled allegations on others all the while refusing to give answers himself, appear before courts, or provide evidence to back up those accusations.

“You slung mud on other people, and you say the agencies were giving you briefings? Do you have any shame?” she questioned. “You made a joke of such a big country’s democracy. Do you think your sins will be forgiven if you say agencies were giving you briefings? Then take their names.”

The minister recalled that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif appeared in courts even when his wife was on her deathbed. “Even after being removed, he talked about respecting the vote.

“He attended hearings every day but never said that he would set the country on fire or break it into pieces,” she said. “He, instead, said that the institutions should stay out of politics.”

Aurangzeb alleged that after the no-confidence vote, Imran “begged the neutrals to protect him”.

“But when the institutions played the role of neutrals, which is a line sketched by the Constitution […] you are now, once again, asking them to help you and save your false politics”.

Responding to the PTI’s claims of the government crackdown against journalists, she said that the largest number of violations took place in Imran’s tenure.

“But now you will have to answer. You keep mentioning ‘Mr X’ and ‘Mr Y’ […] take their names,” the minister pushed. “We want answers, not allegations. This drama needs to come to an end now.

“Give answers on the foreign funding […] nothing can divert attention from this now. You will have to give answers, no matter how far you go,” she added.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (31)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 19, 2022 04:03pm
Look, who's talking?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar
Aug 19, 2022 04:08pm
Do not be so cute. Each one of you and us know it. In fact it is on social media at all places
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 19, 2022 04:09pm
He has already named them. Even international agencies have exposed your leaders' graft !!
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 19, 2022 04:10pm
LOL it was neutrals and everyone knows PPP and PMLN are corrupt. Dadu charger
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir
Aug 19, 2022 04:11pm
Panama Leaks remember
Reply Recommend 0
Umer Liaqat
Aug 19, 2022 04:15pm
This is the biggest drama queen. The looters and the Neutrals will go to any length to harm Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Aug 19, 2022 04:19pm
This women never stops spitting poison!
Reply Recommend 0
Um e Hareem _ Pee Em El Noon
Aug 19, 2022 04:22pm
Apa of any Union council is running the Pak Govt Media and communication. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Aug 19, 2022 04:23pm
Someone tell this daddu charges that the whole nation knows the corruption stories of these Mafia families.
Reply Recommend 0
Saj khan
Aug 19, 2022 04:26pm
These lightweight N league politicians are embarrassing. They have lost all credibility, nobody wants to see their faces yet they are on TV every day. They don't realise they are in the limelight because of IK, otherwise nobody cares anything these morally corrupt ppl say. People like maryum and her namesake think people care what they have to say..nobody is listening to you nobody cares apart from your fellow morally corrupt supporters and they are a minority
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Aug 19, 2022 04:28pm
Spoken as a true servant of MNS -
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 19, 2022 04:33pm
shut up please. Worry about fixing the economy
Reply Recommend 0
KM
Aug 19, 2022 04:34pm
Everyone knows which agency he is talking about. It is pity that only information minister does not know.
Reply Recommend 0
Abs UK
Aug 19, 2022 04:36pm
The audacity to come and tell white lies infront of media, bravo!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Abbas
Aug 19, 2022 04:42pm
He's named them multiple times is she serious? He literally says in his speeches often that the "ISI and MI know of the Sharifs and Zardaris corruption"
Reply Recommend 0
Kingiam
Aug 19, 2022 04:43pm
I'm sure she's nawazs daughter as she looks like him more than his own daughter and has the same hatred towards pakistani away as nawaz sharif and the rest of pdm has
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Aug 19, 2022 04:46pm
The land is burning guys . When will you realise this?
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Aug 19, 2022 04:46pm
Do not relay on any agencies! Just state in the court of law, how were the assets in the country and abroad were obtained by the named PDM leaders and their kith and kin? It is as simple as that!
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Aug 19, 2022 04:51pm
Ms Mariam your leaders were convicted by court in mega corruption. Your entire clan has serious charges and are avoiding prosecution this is not what Imran khan is saying or not. Ruinung IK legacy will not make you all look good. The public is not stupid anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 19, 2022 04:52pm
This woman, Marriyum Aurangzeb, really needs a reality check. She needs to acc3pt that her masters are corrupt and act accordingly.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza A
Aug 19, 2022 04:57pm
doesn't need any names madam. Pakistan is like a deadbody and question is that who has killed it? the answer is the mafia, who treated this body for last 30 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Aug 19, 2022 04:58pm
Mrs. Aurangzeb , same agencies that installed your government.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Aug 19, 2022 05:00pm
Why don't you drag him to court on these allegations by him? REMEMBER! your problem isn't the corruption you have done, you only want IK to fight with agencies..
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Khan
Aug 19, 2022 05:02pm
Pakistan does not have politicians , we have time wasters.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 19, 2022 05:05pm
Why Punjab government is doing half work? How come her name is not included as she was instrumental in hurting innocent citizens on Azadi March.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair Ahmed
Aug 19, 2022 05:05pm
Are you serious information minister, get your hearing check
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Aug 19, 2022 05:17pm
Fibber Khan is master of allegations and U turns. He has no political, welfare or social manifesto to serve people. He either threatenes or rabble rouse. That is his politics,just like Gobbles ... propaganda.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 19, 2022 05:19pm
Aurangzeb Go see Panama papers
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Aug 19, 2022 05:20pm
This woman has no credibility at all. She represents leaders who are corrupt to the core.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 19, 2022 05:24pm
Look at it like this, PPP/PML are so openly corrupt that every Agency with a pulse know's about this.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Aug 19, 2022 05:25pm
Let's make it easier for you Mariam, it's the same people you called the "Selectors". Easy.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pawn sacrifice
Updated 19 Aug, 2022

Pawn sacrifice

Concerns over torture allegedly perpetrated against Gill are valid and must be looked into forthwith.
Frozen conflict
19 Aug, 2022

Frozen conflict

THE recent discovery of the body of an Indian soldier lost in an ice storm on the Siachen glacier 38 years ago yet...
Deadly rains
19 Aug, 2022

Deadly rains

THERE seems to be no end to our monsoon misery. Deadly rains continue to lash several parts of the country,...
The fall guy
Updated 18 Aug, 2022

The fall guy

Maryam’s public distancing from Miftah over recent fuel price hike is quite uncalled for.
Never-ending scourge
18 Aug, 2022

Never-ending scourge

POLIO eradication efforts in the country appear to have suddenly taken a giant leap backwards. A day after...
Frozen Afghan funds
18 Aug, 2022

Frozen Afghan funds

WITH Afghanistan facing a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse, the American decision to not release ...