Today's Paper | August 18, 2022

IHC permits Shahbaz Gill's meeting with lawyers, seeks report from IGP of alleged police torture

Tahir Naseer Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 06:42pm
<p>An image of Shahbaz Gill shared by the PTI on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: PTI Twitter</p>

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed embattled PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s lawyers to meet him, and sought a report from Islamabad police chief over reports of alleged torture on him while in custody.

IHC Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up Gill’s plea against his physical remand and ordered authorities to allow Gill’s counsels to hold a meeting with their client at the hospital he is undergoing treatment at.

As the IHC hearing into PTI’s plea against Gill’s physical remand resumed today, the police’s alleged mistreatment of him was at the centre of proceedings.

The Islamabad advocate general, additional attorney general and top police officials were summoned to the court, where the prosecutor insisted the firebrand party leader was not tortured.

A day earlier, a judicial magistrate had granted Islamabad police two-day physical remand of Gill and ordered officials to conduct a medical examination.

However, the PTI leader, who was booked in a sedition case, was being held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Punjab government where the party is in power along with PML-Q.

In a bid to thwart the handover, arrangements were made to move Gill to Raw­a­l­pindi District Head­quarters (DHQ) Hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties.

A standoff ensued but the Islamabad police finally managed to get Gill’s custody and moved him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Wednesday night.

The PTI has claimed that Gill has been tortured during his incarceration. The party has also alleged that the PTI leader is being coerced into making a statement against party chief Imran Khan.

The hearing

Gill’s lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen represented him in the hearing today.

Additional sessions judge (east), the Islamabad inspector general of police, SSP investigation, SHO Kohsar, City Magistrate Ghulam Mustafa Chandio and the state were made respondents in the petition.

During the hearing, Gill’s lawyer Shaheen contended that the additional sessions judge did not follow the “guidelines” provided within the law.

I have come to know that Gill has been admitted to Pims. The Adiala Jail superintendent has been summoned so that we can verify the facts, Justice Farooq said.

At one point, Shaheen contended that they were not being allowed to meet Gill. The judge responded that this matter would also be discussed when the officials appear.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned till 3pm. When the hearing resumed, the Islamabad advocate general told the court that Gill refused to cooperate when a medical board team visited him for an examination.

Justice Farooq said the police’s reputation was being hurt because of the widespread reports of the PTI leader’s torture.

“We want to determine whether Shahbaz Gill was tortured or not,” the judge remarked.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi insisted that the PTI leader was not tortured, saying he was taken into custody on Aug 9 and his medical check-up was conducted on Aug 11.

“Did Gill make any statement about his torture before the court?” Justice Farooq asked.

Gill’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry said he was denied access to his client at the Pims hospital. “Meeting is not allowed during a remand period,” Justice Farooq responded.

The judge asked the IG Islamabad to tell the court what should be done. To which, Gill’s other counsel Shoaib Shaheen said his team did not trust the Islamabad IG.

Justice Farooq resented the remarks made by Shaheen, saying: “Stop interrupting. Let me run the proceedings.”

The court also expressed annoyance at Adiala Jail’s medical officer for lacking records of the health of the detained leader.

Justice Farooq asked when Gill developed breathing difficulties, asking “whether the problem specifically emerged at the time the additional district and sessions judge gave its decision [to hand over Gill to Islamabad police]”.

“I am issuing notice to additional superintendent and medical officer of Adiala Jail as well as officers concerned of the Islamabad Police,” the judge said.

He called out the officials, saying “institutions earn a bad name due to such people”.

Gill’s counsel Shaheen urged the court to cancel the remand if the hearing was to be adjourned till Friday. Justice Farooq said: “Your client is technically not on remand, hence no suspension is required.”

The court said it would issue a written order in the case and adjourned the hearing till Aug 22 (Monday). The court also asked Islamabad police to submit a report about the alleged torture on the politician in the next hearing.

Earlier, the court issued notices to the respondents excluding the sessions judge.

The court also summoned the Islamabad inspector general of police, SSP investigation, SHO Kohsar, and the Adiala Jail superintendent and medical officer along with the relevant records.

“Notice shall also be issued to the learned advocate general, Islamabad as well as additional attorney general, Islamabad to appear before the given time for the assistance of the court,” the order said.

The court directed the advocate general to ensure the presence of the Islamabad inspector general of police, SSP investigation, SHO Kohsar and City Magistrate Ghulam Mustafa Chandio.

Meanwhile, the Pims medical board, constituted to conduct an examination of Gill, submitted its report with the court of Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan.

‘Descending into banana republic’

Separately, former premier Imran shared a video of Gill being transported to Pims, in which he appeared to be convulsing.

“Descending into a banana republic. The civilised world will be shocked at our levels of barbarism. The worst part is an easy target has been chosen to make an example of through torture and without a fair trial,” the PTI chief said.

Meanwhile, the likes of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Asif Ali Zardari, all of whom have in the worst possible way and repeatedly attacked state institutions through malicious and targeted statements against them, get away without even a hint of a reprimand, he deplored.

Speaking to the media outside Pims on Wednesday night, PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said that Gill was brought to the facility at approximately 10pm.

“He was on a stretcher. He was breathing with great difficulty, it seemed as though he was not able to breathe,” he said, adding that “hundreds” of policemen were surrounding the politician.

He claimed that doctors at the facility recommended that Gill be hospitalised as his condition was fragile. He also lamented that police officials were present inside the room Gill was in, which was adding to his physical and mental stress.

He said that Gill had not said anything which others had not said before.

The controversy

On August 9, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing comments from Gill, that it said were “highly hateful and seditious” remarks tantamount to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

The notice went on to say that Gill was invited via a telephonic call for his comments and during his talk with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the army against the PTI, saying the families of such “rank and file” support Imran Khan and his party “which is fuelling rage within the government”.

He had also alleged that the “strategic media cell” of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI chief Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said the government leaders, including Javed Latif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had lambasted the army in the past “and they were at the government positions now”.

“The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution as well as Pemra laws. Airing of such content on your news channel shows either weak editorial control on the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests,” the watchdog stated.

“Dr Gill tried to malign the federal government, claiming the government functionaries are spearheading a campaign through social media cell for propagating anti-army narrative,” the authority said.

Ahmed
Aug 18, 2022 12:53pm
Incumbent government need to consider International Humanitarian Law and our Constitution Article 10 and Article 3 should be bear in mind. And my learned fellows from PTI should also remember their past when they were celebrating the physical and psychological torture on PML-N and PPP politicians. My learned fellows from PTI knows that on whose behest this is happening. Dr. Shahbaz was used as a litmus test by PTI chief and now he has side-lined himself, because test result is highly acidic.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 18, 2022 01:01pm
A big drama by MR Gill
Reply Recommend 0
raj
Aug 18, 2022 01:06pm
There are hundreds of political and non political workers missing or in police custody, why only highlight Shahbaz Gill
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 18, 2022 01:07pm
This pure and naked fascism! Some people are forgetting that they will be out of power one day! Where they will escape to!
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Aug 18, 2022 01:11pm
If something happrns to Gill, neutrals will have to pay dearly
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malik
Aug 18, 2022 01:11pm
Simple question, does it even matter?? Soo much media hype into this.. soo many other important issues are ignored, e.g floods in Balochistan
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Aug 18, 2022 01:15pm
Taxpayers money for courts is to provide justice to all people of Pakistan, and not to give all court time to clear PTI of its misdemeanors. Thousands of cases are pending and unresolved because courts are too busy trying to give relief to the seditious.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Aug 18, 2022 01:16pm
This hue and cry by PTI should stop, let Gill gets treatment in PIMS... PTI in the habit to manipulate issues to make it look zulum, they should have thought on the consequences of this PTI sponsored outbursts by Gill...
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 18, 2022 01:18pm
The whole world is watching at the Hitlers of Pakistan! What a sham!
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 18, 2022 01:24pm
@Ahmed, if shabaz gill said same words against Present Govt and PM CM FM then nothing will be happened. You understand who are the bosses.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 18, 2022 01:24pm
Talking against government or any other security organisation does not means Traitors, it is a democratic rights of peoples.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Aug 18, 2022 01:26pm
Fascist puppet government erected by US torturing and killing its own countrymen. It can’t get more worse.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 18, 2022 01:28pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, we are slaves , we can't uttar even a word against our bosses.
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Aug 18, 2022 01:29pm
@Ahmed, Like?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 18, 2022 01:30pm
He deserves to pay for his crime!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 18, 2022 01:31pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, “ A big drama by MR Gill” Drama? As in playing around with high and low platelet count? That type of drama?
Reply Recommend 0
Cactus
Aug 18, 2022 01:41pm
It is all hyped up to divert attention from Lasbela murder
Reply Recommend 0
aleem
Aug 18, 2022 01:42pm
Its such a clear cut case. Their is video/audio recording available for the stated offence. If the content is punishable just charge him and start case proceeding. This continued detention is for what additional purpose ? Those using the police in such barbaric way, are not afraid that tomorrow they can get the same treatment ! They are setting a precedent for political use of police without any regard for law or public perceptions.
Reply Recommend 0
A D Bux
Aug 18, 2022 01:46pm
What you do to others will come back and haunt you too!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 18, 2022 01:47pm
@Ahmed, Which PML-N and PPP politicians were tortured? They were all given category A cells where all facilities are available including a bottle of 'honey'!!
Reply Recommend 0
SagherSalim
Aug 18, 2022 01:48pm
Common sense should prevail. How long could this carry on from each political party in power. Why no Human Right activists are raising their voices or have they been silenced too?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 18, 2022 01:50pm
Imran niazi should also be behind bars. We want to see how he manages himself in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Aug 18, 2022 01:52pm
Rana & Others involved in the torture are going to pay a huge price!! Their time is running out - Tik Tok!!
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Aug 18, 2022 01:56pm
When sharifs were kept in police custody, there was no hue and cry. Why special concern for PTI?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 18, 2022 01:57pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, Gill is under police custody, you can see the health condition of Gill and Doctors report, But Nawaz in London when Pakistani people ask him to return his platelet goes down. Which one is Drama ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 18, 2022 01:59pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, if it is drama then Nawaz one is Hollywood Movie right ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 18, 2022 02:03pm
Drama queen gill
Reply Recommend 0
Carkun
Aug 18, 2022 02:05pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, What about Nawaz Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Aug 18, 2022 02:06pm
Does IHC have nothing else to do about thousands of other cases...unfortunate
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Aug 18, 2022 02:07pm
Fascist regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 18, 2022 02:11pm
All those who applaud the treatment of Dr Gill, remember this could be you tomorrow.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik N Khan
Aug 18, 2022 02:11pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, And how does Nawaz Sharif's drama compare to his? Clearly NS is a better actor and dramatist than this chap!
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 18, 2022 02:18pm
@Ahmed, they never celebrated. Stop lying through your teeth. They faced questioning for alleged crimes. Trying to create false equivalences. Pathetic!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2022 02:19pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Aug 18, 2022 02:19pm
looks fake to me, no one is a fool knowing so much media is focusing on them
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Abbas
Aug 18, 2022 02:21pm
What a mockery of system. What kind of country Pakistan has become! This has to change.. This system of POWER must change.. We need to educate and empower our public.. I am sure this all will end very soon because the tyranny has already touched its limits now...
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Mahmood
Aug 18, 2022 02:21pm
@Ahmed, those who have wronged deserve what they get. Everyone is aware of wrong doing by PPP/PMLN. No law in the country allows torture or ill treatment of anyone in custody. We see threats from likes of Sanaullah every day. Statement Mr Gill made that PMLN were creating a narrative sowing discord between military ranks is not seditious in any manner. Stop playing politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 18, 2022 02:21pm
I am simply astonished how people of Pakistan can tolerate this thuggery and injustices day in day out. They have been brainwashed and believe all this torture and thuggery are part of the normal system.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Aug 18, 2022 02:23pm
So he is feeling ill as well now?
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Mahmood
Aug 18, 2022 02:25pm
@Akhtar Husain, first class cells. There was no torture or ill treatment that is the difference. Gangsters and looters are filth and not law abiding citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 18, 2022 02:25pm
Imran khan is right. Human rights abuses are the signature of the imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 18, 2022 02:29pm
@Salman, okay arrest Imran and keep Nawaz Maryam shabaz humza zardari fazl in Adiala jail. Ting ting ting !
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 18, 2022 02:29pm
This corrupt government has no shame
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 18, 2022 02:29pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, Forgotten platelets drama?
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 18, 2022 02:30pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, Drama? torturing him is drama?
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Mahmood
Aug 18, 2022 02:30pm
@Salman, Inshallah you people will pay one day and if Pakistan goes bankrupt you will learn what PPP/PMLN have given you. Look at India next door and especially Bangladesh, both doing much better then Pakistan economically, ask yourself why is Pakistan at the bottom of scale in every international table? Forget Imran, Sharif's and Zardari - ask yourself where is Pakistan heading, where is the development, where are the educational institutions or where are hospitals & health care?
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Aug 18, 2022 02:30pm
@Ahmed, Please enlighten us with names of PMLn politicians who were tortured or abused??
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Mahmood
Aug 18, 2022 02:31pm
@Akhtar Husain, were they tortured?
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Aug 18, 2022 02:31pm
@Akhtar Husain, Because Nawaz was not abused or tortured.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 18, 2022 02:32pm
@Akhtar Husain, Because sharifs had luxery prison they didnt get tortured how blind are u ?
Reply Recommend 0
Kleptomaniac-JhunJhunwala
Aug 18, 2022 02:40pm
What's good for the goose is good for the gander in which case stop giving pre bail/court exemptions to the likes of Hamza and Showbaz Sharif when their court dates come up.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 18, 2022 02:49pm
@Salman, sorry, we can't put a man in prison to help your thought experiment.
Reply Recommend 0
Gal Wadh Gayi
Aug 18, 2022 02:50pm
SGill like his master is all talk but can’t stand the heat when going gets tough. Who is betting that he will run back to his home in conspirator US when he is released
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 18, 2022 02:53pm
It’s better that medical check up report be submitted alongside all present in the court. It’s a normal routine for all politicians that they get ill the moment they are/ were arrested and admitted to hospital either in jail or outside.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 18, 2022 02:56pm
Mr Gill has become a chess piece in a side show.
Reply Recommend 0
Nir
Aug 18, 2022 02:59pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, "A big drama by MR Gill" That would be Dr Gill or Professor Gill PhD.
Reply Recommend 0
john
Aug 18, 2022 03:02pm
The purpose is by to instill fear in the public so they don't rise up. Otherwise Pak army and police don't have as many bullets as there are Pakistanis. It will be game over for them if Pakistanis start protesting and taking action independently.
Reply Recommend 0
Nir
Aug 18, 2022 03:04pm
@Akhtar Husain, "When sharifs were kept in police custody, there was no hue and cry. Why special concern for PTI?" They were put in luxury level conditions, so there was no reason for hue and cry.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Choudry
Aug 18, 2022 03:05pm
@Khalid, Their safe heavens , UK and Dubai.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal A. Malik
Aug 18, 2022 03:09pm
IHC must stop doing drama, we know how fair are you, first give authority to Lower court to decide the case now listening the plea. We hate you all judges of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Aug 18, 2022 03:18pm
This sort of toucher can only happen in third world countries and Pakistan is on the top list
Reply Recommend 0
sama
Aug 18, 2022 03:21pm
master of disguise.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Aug 18, 2022 03:23pm
By brutally torturing Mr. Gill, Rana Sana Ullah and his patrons have pushed the country back 50 years. Last time political opponents were tortured at this level during Bhutto and Zia regime. Both paid the price with their lives. It won't be different this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 18, 2022 03:29pm
The reality is that kingpin of the Mafia is sitting in the luxury of London with his family. While the country is being destroyed in every possible way.
Reply Recommend 0
syed ahmed md
Aug 18, 2022 03:31pm
Might is Right is being prevailed in Pakistan and it will be grounded very Soon and all the actors involved will be brought to Justice InshaAllah
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Aug 18, 2022 03:31pm
I Told him to loose weight, things were about to get tougher, next is Fawad Choudhary.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Aug 18, 2022 03:31pm
After a minor car accident this guy’s acting was worthy of an Oscar. Imagine the lengths he and his party would go now when they are in real trouble. There are thousands of sick prisoners languishing in jails and nobody cares. Why such special treatment for him. You do the crime then you must do the time. And his crime is very serious.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Aug 18, 2022 03:33pm
PTI and it's members should stop this Sony TV soap opera. It is utterly disgusting.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Aug 18, 2022 03:33pm
Gill playing the same game as the opposition politicians. He'll probably be too ill to attend court and request urgent treatment abroad as he's a US citizen and then disappear.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice delayed justice denied
Aug 18, 2022 03:39pm
sad scenario.....political victimization
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Aug 18, 2022 03:39pm
State terrorism at the peak by unwanted, illegitimate,pdm imported govt,period
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 18, 2022 03:45pm
No involvement of Amnesty international?
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Aug 18, 2022 03:46pm
@raj, Rubbish
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Aug 18, 2022 03:47pm
@Dr. Malik, It doesn’t matter to you as you do not share his political views
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Aug 18, 2022 03:50pm
the buffoon in picture like Pevaiz Elahi is up to his old tricks again. will they work?
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Aug 18, 2022 03:50pm
@Akhtar Husain, You answer it yourself man! If they were tortured or even touched you would have known it and magnified many times
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Aug 18, 2022 03:52pm
IHC’s own fault or rather decision!! They can blame themselves
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 18, 2022 04:56pm
Playing possum!!
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Aug 18, 2022 04:56pm
The most shameful drama of Pakistan's politics is being played by all top politicians and powers above them. It makes one believe that all allegations levelled against Pakistan which led to break up of the country had a lot of truth in them. It has brought the credibility of the most powerful Pakistani institutions to zero.
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Fish
Aug 18, 2022 04:58pm
@Akhtar Husain, cause they were not tortured or found guilty and sentenced by court
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 18, 2022 05:05pm
.... Hard Cheese.
Reply Recommend 0
Mamoon
Aug 18, 2022 05:13pm
@Salman, for what crime? If you hate someone, doesn't mean they should be in jail!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Aug 18, 2022 05:14pm
He was ok in court and in Punjab Police custody? Is PTI trying to kill Gill since they have his custody? And these fools would mock their opponents look at them now! Why so scared Khan
Reply Recommend 0

