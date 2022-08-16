DAWN.COM Logo

Zardari expresses concern over Shehbaz govt’s decision to raise petrol prices

Dawn.com Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 07:05pm
<p>This combination photo shows PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. — DawnNewsTV/AP/File</p>

Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed “concern” over the federal government’s decision to increase the price of petroleum products by Rs6.72 for the next fortnight, saying that “consultation on such decisions” was important.

“Pakistan People’s Party is a part of the government and supports it, but there must be consultation when it comes to such decisions,” a statement issued by the party on Twitter quoted him as saying.

Zardari said that PPP and other coalition parties had joined the government to give relief to the people, calling it “our top priority”.

“We are with the prime minister. I will meet him soon and talk to him about the [government’s] economic team,” the PPP chairman added.

Prior to the former president’s statement, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, too, opposed the petrol price hike on social media.

She said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif had strongly opposed the decision to raise the price of petrol. “He even said that he couldn’t burden the people further and that he was not in favour of the decision,” she tweeted, adding that Nawaz also left the meeting.

Meanwhile, in his defense, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, in a series of tweets earlier today, said that the government had not imposed new taxes on petroleum products and the changes had been accorded to purchasing by the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) takes the average Platt prices, adds freight and the premium paid by PSO on top of these prices, and multiplies that by the exchange rate, he said.

Petrol price raised, HSD, kerosene rates cut

On Monday, the government raised the price of petrol and reduced those of high-speed diesel (HSD) and kerosene for the next fortnight.

According to an annou­ncement by the ministry of finance, the rate of petrol and light diesel oil (LDO) was increased by Rs6.72 and 43 paisa per litre, respectively. On the other hand, the prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) and kerosene were cut by 51 paisa and Rs1.67 per litre respectively.

“In the wake of fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products to pass on the impact to consumers”, said the ministry of finance.

As such, the ex-depot price of petrol was raised to Rs233.91 from Rs227.19, showing an increase of Rs6.72 per litre, or 3pc.

The price of light diesel oil inched up by an inconsequential 43 paisa per litre to Rs191.75 per litre from Rs191.32 at present.

On the other hand, the ex-depot price of HSD was set at Rs244.44 per litre, down from Rs244.95 per litre at present, with a notional cut of 51 paisa, or 0.2pc. Likewise, the ex-depot rate of kerosene was cut to Rs199.40 per litre from Rs201.07 per litre, down by Rs1.67 per litre, or 0.8pc.

Cardiac Arrest
Aug 16, 2022 07:10pm
Deregulate it. Like india did a decade ago. Prices change every other day or every week.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 16, 2022 07:11pm
Ppp and pmln has looted Pakistan for 35 years nobody trusts their lies, they simply don’t care about people of Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Aug 16, 2022 07:17pm
Inflation is rampant and this government came to provide relief to the poor What a joke This government has done nothing except squash corruption cases against them
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 16, 2022 07:33pm
He should be more concerned about the state of Sindh and the manner in which he has destroyed Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Khalil
Aug 16, 2022 07:38pm
Imported government rejected, PDM government is a group of 13 Goons, a very big political mafia.. they are all USA government slaves
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 16, 2022 07:39pm
Liar!
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 16, 2022 07:41pm
Topi drama from PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem Ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 07:41pm
The last time the petrol prices were adjusted, it was increase in Kerosene prices, and no one protested, or there is no one to speak for the poor people who use this source of energy.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Khalil
Aug 16, 2022 07:41pm
Group of 13 Goons and political mafia is ruling Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 16, 2022 07:42pm
Zadari wants that Miftah Ismail should be replaced by one of his confident MNA's as finance minister. This happens generally in the coalition government.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Aug 16, 2022 07:42pm
Typical behavior of coalition government. Playing good cop bad cop game.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar
Aug 16, 2022 07:43pm
Indeed it was a surprise decision from all angles. After Maryam this is now more solid voice against an unjust increase.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Aug 16, 2022 07:44pm
Everybody is distencing themselves with the decision
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Aug 16, 2022 07:44pm
"to give relief to the people, our top priority”. cruel joke
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Aug 16, 2022 07:45pm
Not in a million years.Waderas will not do that.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Aug 16, 2022 07:45pm
Uturn coming?
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Aug 16, 2022 07:47pm
How sad these people governing pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Reality1
Aug 16, 2022 07:51pm
Here comes another U-turn
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 16, 2022 07:55pm
The level of IQ of Pakistani people can be judged from the fact that it's the Petrol prices which makes or destroy a nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Aug 16, 2022 07:58pm
Why we don’t buy petrol from Iran? Are we not a sovereign state? Sanctions are applied to Iran not for Pakistan. It is reported that Iran is agreeable to provide petrol to Pakistan at the rate of Rs. 15 per litre including transportation expenses.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 16, 2022 07:59pm
Zardari never been happy with Nawaz running things from london.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Aug 16, 2022 08:00pm
Everybody knows who runs the country and is responsible for the economic mess. Instead of taking responsibility and fixing it, democracy is being endangered by using politicians to make the hard choices and take the blame for it.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Aug 16, 2022 08:01pm
Imran Khan was never perfect but he was thousands time better than this collection of thugs who are ruling the country thanks to Neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Aug 16, 2022 08:03pm
The height of irony is that Zardari, according to the PPP press release, says "we have into government to provide relief to the people." 13 parties which have save democracy, which have saved the country from default have provided immense relief to the people. We have not words to say thank you.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 16, 2022 08:08pm
They are all corrupts.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 16, 2022 08:17pm
@AMJAD KHAN, THIS is the best and mature comment. IK is not perfect but better than these crooks by a million light years
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Aug 16, 2022 08:19pm
All PDM parties responsible for all crises.. now doing drama.
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Aug 16, 2022 08:21pm
They are in collusion with each other and making the public fool
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 16, 2022 08:21pm
When will neutrals relent? Why these crooks were imposed to destroy the economy and push the country back for years to come?
Reply Recommend 0
IndianBirdy
Aug 16, 2022 08:29pm
PPP wants to have it both ways.
Reply Recommend 0
ADBux
Aug 16, 2022 08:36pm
@Mo, compliments of political generals.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 16, 2022 08:42pm
... Politics as usual. If the government needs money they should faise import taxes across the board.
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
Aug 16, 2022 08:51pm
Things were cooking for some time and have now erupted!
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 16, 2022 08:54pm
Fooling again ...
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 16, 2022 08:54pm
Sindh under water
Reply Recommend 0
SYES SULTAN
Aug 16, 2022 08:57pm
Stop playing good/bad cop.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Aug 16, 2022 09:08pm
It is good politics for Asif Ali Zardari to be concerned about the increase in petroleum products.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 16, 2022 09:08pm
Topi Drama. Topi Drama.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 16, 2022 09:09pm
There is a smell of elections in the air.
Reply Recommend 0
It's TIME
Aug 16, 2022 09:33pm
Miftah out soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 16, 2022 09:43pm
... Nawaz would be wise to remain in England.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Aug 16, 2022 09:51pm
Zardari is Vying to Save own sinking ship and nothing else ! Political gambit
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 16, 2022 10:05pm
What an opportunist
Reply Recommend 0
Shehz
Aug 16, 2022 10:07pm
When has the PML-N ever honoured their word/agreement after coming to power?
Reply Recommend 0

