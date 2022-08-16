DAWN.COM Logo

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers

Dawn.com Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 12:34pm

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession.

Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $94.37 a barrel by 0313 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 44 cents, or 0.5pc, to $88.97 a barrel. Oil futures fell about 3% during the previous session.

China's central bank cut lending rates to revive demand as the economy slowed unexpectedly in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-Covid policy and a property crisis.

“Commodities prices across the board were under pressure as China's July economic data painted a more downbeat growth picture than previously expected, which prompted renewed concerns on demand outlook,” wrote Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist from IG Group, in a note.

China's fuel product exports are expected to rebound in August to near a year high after Beijing issued more quotas, adding pressure to already-cooling refining margins.

Investors also watched talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. More oil could enter the market if Iran and the United States accept an offer from the European Union, which would remove sanctions on Iranian oil exports, analysts said.

Iran responded to the European Union's “final” draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal on Monday, an EU official said, but provided no details on Iran's response to the text. The Iranian foreign minister called on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.

In the United States, total output in the major US shale oil basins will rise to 9.049 million bpd in September, the highest since March 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report on Monday.

Market participants awaited industry data on US crude stockpiles due later on Tuesday. Oil and gasoline stockpiles likely fell last week, while distillate inventories rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The premium for front-month WTI futures over barrels loading in six months stood at $3.46 a barrel on Tuesday, the lowest level in four months, suggesting easing tightness in prompt supplies.

SayNoToPlastics
Aug 16, 2022 11:46am
So oil is dipping and rupee is climbing but we still have to pay more at the pump . And they expect citizens to pay their taxes !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 12:31pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every barrel of oil, there is a wall.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Aisha
Aug 16, 2022 01:40pm
Russia better think twice a its finances are coming down after its economy. No fort is left alone to stand as its destined to fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 16, 2022 01:47pm
OIL will go down hill very soon Plan B by United States and China
Reply Recommend 0

