DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2022

Iran denies link with Rushdie’s attacker, says writer and his supporters to blame

Reuters | AFP Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 01:44pm
<p>In this file photo, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani addresses a press briefing. — Picture via Iran MFA website</p>

In this file photo, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani addresses a press briefing. — Picture via Iran MFA website

Iran “categorically” denied on Monday any link with the attacker who stabbed British writer Salman Rushdie, but blamed the writer himself.

Rushdie is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly at a public appearance in New York state.

The suspected assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey, was wrestled to the ground by staff and other audience members before being taken into police custody. He was later arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.

“We categorically deny” any link with the attack and “no one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani in Tehran’s first official reaction to Friday’s stabbing.

“In this attack, we do not consider anyone other than Salman Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation,” he said at his weekly press conference in Tehran.

“By insulting the sacred matters of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than one and a half billion Muslims and all followers of the divine religions, Salman Rushdie has exposed himself to the anger and rage of the people.”

Freedom of speech does not justify Rushdie’s insults against religion in his writing, Kanani added.

The Indian-born writer has lived with a bounty on his head since the publication of his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses, which is viewed by some Muslims as containing blasphemous passages.

In 1989, Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued an edict, calling on Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book’s publication.

The Iranian government said in 1998 that it would no longer back the fatwa, and Rushdie has lived relatively openly in recent years.

But in 2019, Twitter suspended Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s account over a tweet that said the fatwa against Rushdie was “solid and irrevocable”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3) Closed
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2022 01:47pm
Once again, the Islamic Republic of Iran is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Paul Bobe
Aug 15, 2022 03:42pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, nope try again
Recommend 0
Bunny
Aug 15, 2022 09:19pm
Lets stop blaming iran for everything and anything .
Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...
Taliban anniversary
15 Aug, 2022

Taliban anniversary

A YEAR ago on this day, the Afghan Taliban rolled into Kabul as the Western-backed government fell like a house of...
Extreme measures
Updated 15 Aug, 2022

Extreme measures

Government has overreacted to a degree that has given ammunition to the PTI to accuse it of ‘fascism’.
A depraved society
15 Aug, 2022

A depraved society

IF the extent of sexual violence against women and children is any measure of a society’s moral degradation, then ...