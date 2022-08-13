DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 13, 2022

Protest against AstroTurf removal: PTI workers heckle former hockey stars, media

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published August 13, 2022 Updated August 13, 2022 10:56am

LAHORE: Workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday raised slogans against former hockey stars who gathered at the National Hockey Stadium (NHS) to protest against removal of the AstroTurf to hold a public rally on Saturday (tomorrow).

Dr Tariq Aziz, who represented the Pakistan team which won the gold medal in the Mexico Olympics in 1968 and silver medal in Tokyo Olympics, was prominent among the protesters. As the hockey players entered the stadium, a number of PTI workers who were already there to make arrangements for the event raised slogans against them.

Two former international players, retired Col Abdul Rauf Sindhu and retired Maj Pirzada, along with some hockey lovers, continued their protest.

They displayed the posters inscribed with slogans demanding that the stadium should not be destroyed, a new turf be laid and efforts be made to save hockey.

Olympian Tariq Aziz told Dawn that he was disappointed over the government’s decision to allow a political gathering at the stadium despite the fact that there were many open places which could be used to hold such rallies. He said the attitude of the political party workers was unfair as the hockey lovers had the right to protest against any decision detrimental to the game.

He said Imran Khan as a sportsman should promote sports instead of destroying the grounds. As a former hockey player, Aziz said, it was his duty to highlight such an action as he had no link with any political party and he was raising the issue solely out of his love for hockey and for its future.

“Our aim is to save hockey as the game has given us respect and pride,” he said.

Retired Col Abdul Rauf said although the government claimed that a new turf would be laid, it was not an easy job as it would take at least one year and the players would be deprived of a world-class venue until that time. He condemned the attitude of the political party’s workers.

Pirzada also expressed his concern over the government’s move and made it clear that the protest was being registered without any political motive.

Meanwhile, during the media talk, the party workers continued to heckle the event while raising the volume of the sound system through which some of them delivered ‘hate speeches’ against the protesters.

The PTI -- the ruling party in Punjab -- shifted the public rally from Islamabad to Lahore a few days ago and selected the hockey stadium as the venue. It is the first time a political event is being held at the NHS which hosted World Cup-1990, Champions Trophy in 1988, 1994, 1998 and 2004, besides many other international events.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Police excesses
Updated 13 Aug, 2022

Police excesses

Crass thuggery and victimisation of ordinary citizens are unlikely to earn govt plaudits from any quarter.
Afghan cleric’s killing
13 Aug, 2022

Afghan cleric’s killing

THAT a suicide bomber belonging to the self-styled Islamic State group managed to target a senior Taliban cleric in...
No room for hockey
13 Aug, 2022

No room for hockey

THERE have been accusations and clarifications as the blame game rumbles on. Yet despite workers of the PTI ...
Militancy redux
Updated 12 Aug, 2022

Militancy redux

There is fear and confusion all around, and it is for the state to bring clarity to the situation.
Distorting history
12 Aug, 2022

Distorting history

WHEN history is co-opted by ideologically overzealous elements, expect the facts to die a quick death, and...
Dengue danger
12 Aug, 2022

Dengue danger

WITH rains continuing across most of the country, a dengue outbreak can quickly become a major headache for health...